Bald Knob officials discussed concerns such as costs and too many dogs at the city's animal shelter last week, leading to the shelter being "ordered to begin euthanizing the dogs to free up space," according to a social media post by the shelter Sunday.
"This is not what we want to do, however, the powers that be have spoken," the shelter's post said. "Adoptions are currently free with an approved application.” As of Monday afternoon, there were 34 dogs in the shelter.
Bald Knob Councilman Dennis Rutherford, chairman of the Animal Shelter Committee, said at last week's City Council meeting that the dog count was 39 available for adoption. “Somebody at the [Animal Shelter Committee] meeting asked how many dogs we are going to have next month, and I said, ‘The way we are going, 60.’”
Mayor Barth Grayson then brought up "the expense of the animal shelter." On Monday, Bald Knob Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Wools told The Daily Citizen that in 2021, the city spent $93,530.25 on its animal shelter and through July this year has spent $47,624.28 on expenses, including wages.
“I’m telling you,” David Smith said, “We are so lenient on stuff when we take whatever comes in and it’s a very big problem for Bald Knob and it’s a big expense. A lot of you all should come up here and look at the animal shelter expense that we go through every month. It would blow your mind what you could do in the city for what we’re spending on dogs.”
Smith called Bald Knob "a drop-zone for dogs. If you don’t believe me, drive around town. We are the laughing stock of Arkansas because we take every dog in every matters." He said if the city started "eliminating the problem, they’ll [people] quit dropping them [dogs]. They drop them here because we don’t kill them. That’s the problem. Until we start restricting the rules and getting on top of it, we’re always going to be a drop zone.”
Councilman Johnny Hodges said he saw a TV news segment recently about people who have gotten dogs and are having trouble feeding them or are just trying to get rid of them and if they can't drop them off legally, “they drop them off [somewhere] period.”
Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said dogs that are dropped off and taken to the city's animal shelter become property of the city after 10 days, so at that point, the city makes the decision on what to do with them.
Grayson recommended “that the committee discuss a new policy about how to handle the dogs when they’re received. If they’re in bad shape, consider putting them down right then. We are going to have to face this, we’re going to have to.”
Rutherford said Animal Control Officer Preston Wallace already euthanizes dogs that are in bad shape. "If it is something they can be taken to the vet and taken care of, then they go to the vet.”
Grayson also recommended that the city quit spending a lot of money on heartworm treatments for the dogs that get brought to the shelter "unless they are going to be adopted and somebody that is going to assume [paying cost of] that. The city is going to have to cut back on some things.”
David Smith suggested waiving adoption fees “to move some dogs.”
Rutherford said the Boost Shack wants to set up a table once a month and "bring dogs down for adoption.” He said there are 17 dogs that will be ready to go in September. Since they are puppies, they are not old enough to go until September.
Councilman Johnny Hodges motioned for a 90-day trial for the dogs to be set up at the Boost Shack. The council passed his motion.
Rutherford also said every dog that is brought in to the shelter is supposed to be quarantined for 10 days, but “there’s no quarantine so they just mix them all together no matter what" because of the shelter's limitations.
"We are going to have to come up with somewhere else to put them that they are not on the ground because they’re not supposed to be on the ground because of the parvo and stuff will get on the ground, so we are going to have to come up with something that we can put them in for the 10 days," he said. We got to. If we don’t, the health department is going to come in and shut it all down.”
Rutherford said the shelter also needs “a tent or something” for some of the dogs to lay under so they are not right out in the hot sun.
David Smith said as far as the shade for the dogs, putting up a canopy is not the answer because they do not last and they cost a lot of money. He said putting up a permanent structure is what needs to be done. He said the thing to do is to get some prices now and table that issue until next month’s meeting.
