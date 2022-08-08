Bald Knob officials discussed concerns such as costs and too many dogs at the city's animal shelter last week, leading to the shelter being "ordered to begin euthanizing the dogs to free up space," according to a social media post by the shelter Sunday.

"This is not what we want to do, however, the powers that be have spoken," the shelter's post said. "Adoptions are currently free with an approved application.” As of Monday afternoon, there were 34 dogs in the shelter.

