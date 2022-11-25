A silver alert was issued Thanksgiving Day by the Arkansas State Police at the request of the White County Sheriff's Office for a Bald Knob 87-year-old.
William Paul Barner's last-known location was 1601 Arkansas Highway 367 near Barnes RV Park. He reportedly went missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said that Barner had not been found as of Friday morning. He might be traveling in a black 2004 Buick LeSabre (license plate No. 355 WMP).
Barner, who is known to wear an 82nd Airborne hat, is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is diagnosed with dementia, according to the sheriff's office.
Aaron Barner posted Friday on Facebook that "my dad didn't just disappear; someone knows something. I pray he is found and brought home safe. I'm asking everyone if you have any info, please help.
"Dad has five grandchildren that love him and miss him dearly."
Anyone with information about Barner is asked to call the sheriff's office at (501) 279-6241.
