A silver alert was issued Thanksgiving Day by the Arkansas State Police at the request of the White County Sheriff's Office for a Bald Knob 87-year-old.

William Paul Barner's last-known location was 1601 Arkansas Highway 367 near Barnes RV Park. He reportedly went missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said that Barner had not been found as of Friday morning. He might be traveling in a black 2004 Buick LeSabre (license plate No. 355 WMP).

