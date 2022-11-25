A Silver Alert was issued Thanksgiving Day by the Arkansas State Police at the request of the White County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a Bald Knob 87-year-old being found Friday.
William Paul Barner’s last-known location had been 1601 Arkansas Highway 367 near Barnes RV Park. He reportedly went missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said that Barner had not been found as of Friday morning. He reported early Friday evening that he had been found safe.
Barner, who is known to wear an 82nd Airborne hat, is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Aaron Barner posted Friday on Facebook that “my dad didn’t just disappear; someone knows something. I pray he is found and brought home safe. I’m asking everyone if you have any info, please help.
“Dad has five grandchildren that love him and miss him dearly.”
Later Friday, Aaron Barner posted that his dad had been found. “Thank you to everyone.”
Anyone with information about Barner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (501) 279-6241.
The sheriff’s office continued to seek information Friday on a couple of other missing persons.
Ann Davis, 51, was reported missing Nov. 13 from the Searcy area. According to the sheriff’s office, The family of Davis reportedly told the sheriff’s office that they “had not heard from her in approximately two weeks from the time of the report.”
Davis is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. No clothing description was available.
Raynee Massey, 14, of Bald Knob has been missing since Nov. 12. She reportedly “packed a backpack in preparation” of running away and “was seen by a security camera getting into a car with an unknown male.” On Nov. 14, the sheriff’s office reported that she was spotted leaving El Paso toward Vilonia/Conway in a vehicle with two other individuals.
“She may be attempting to make her way to Florida,” the sheriff’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.