A 54-year-old Bald Knob man died Saturday after being involved in a one-vehicle accident on a rainy afternoon June 7.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Timmy W. Skinner, who was an employee of the Searcy Sanitation Department, was northbound in a 2003 Chevy on Stanley Road in northern White County when he lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway and ended up overturned in a flooded creek.
Skinner was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, according to Trooper Cody L. Brown. The time of the accident was 3:29 p.m.
