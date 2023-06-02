A Bald Knob 52-year-old accused of physically and sexually assaulting his wife officially has been charged.
A warrant was issued for Shawn Anthony Skaggs this week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication.
Skaggs is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. He has been released from the White County Detention Center on bail.
White County deputies were dispatched Jan. 14 to a residence on Phillips Lane in Bald Knob for “a physical domestic disturbance,” Detective Cpl. Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit. The alleged victim reportedly said she was accused by Skaggs “of stealing money and his phone.” He reportedly “kicked in the bedroom door, forced himself on her, slapped her in the face multiple times while cussing at her and calling her a liar.”
When she attempted to call 911, he reportedly took her phone from her. She also reportedly said he “choked her to the point that she could not breath and felt like she would lose consciousness.” She admitted to slapping him “to get him off her,” but reportedly said he also injured himself and told her “if he was going to jail then she would be also.”
The alleged victim also said that “Skaggs told her that if she did not return his belongings that he would kill her,” Goss wrote.
A family member who reportedly saw Skaggs “stand over the victim as she was on the floor” called 911 after helping her up and taking her to his room. The witness said that the alleged victim woke him up and he “heard an altercation occurring.”
“Detectives discovered evidence of an altercation present in the bedroom,” Goss wrote. “The bedroom door was broken off the hinges, and blood was observed on the sheets on the bed.”
Skaggs was arrested after being stopped later by deputies while he was leaving the scene, she wrote. He had “injuries to the side of his face” and deputies also noticed “an odor of intoxicants coming from about his person.” He reportedly refused to talk to detectives about the alleged incident.
A warrant also was issued this week for Clarence Lynn Hadley, 39, of Searcy on a charge of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member. Hadley also is set to appear in court for plea and arraignment Tuesday. He also is no longer in custody in the White County jail.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Palmer of the sheriff’s office, Hadley reportedly knocked a drink out of his girlfriend’s hand before hitting her in the stomach and choking her “to the point of blacking out” April 15 at a residence on Panther Creek Road.
Hadley reportedly admitted to what his girlfriend stated, and photographs taken of injuries to her arm and neck “were consistent with her version of events,” Palmer wrote.
A warrant also was issued this week for Lawrence Eugene Timko, 58, on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Timko, who remained in custody in the White County jail Friday, also is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
Timko was arrested April 2 when deputies were “clearing the home” at a residence on Tanner Road after escorting the alleged victim back to the residence. He was found “lying on the floor in the back bedroom.” While being taken to the county jail, Timko reportedly said, “I wished I would have beat her to death.”
The alleged victim had been taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room after Timko reportedly “struck her in the face, hurt her arm and choked her until unconscious.” She had “minor injuries to her forehead, nose, chin, neck and arm,” Detective Sidney Marini wrote in the affidavit.
Timko reportedly had “fled prior to law enforcement arrival,” but returned while the alleged victim was at the hospital.
After Timko was booked, “a no-contact order was issued, and Lawrence Timko refused to sign it,” Marini wrote.
