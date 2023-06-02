Lawrence Eugene Timko

A Bald Knob 52-year-old accused of physically and sexually assaulting his wife officially has been charged.

A warrant was issued for Shawn Anthony Skaggs this week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication.

