A 46-year-old Bald Knob man was killed by White County deputies Wednesday when he reportedly pointed a gun at them after refusing to come out of a shop and surrender.
The shooting occurred while the sheriff's office was assisting the Arkansas Department of Community Correction with finding an absconder, Joel Malichi Scott. "Law enforcement learned that Scott was at a residence in Bald Knob," Detective Lt. Chancey Warden said in a news release.
Officers were told when they arrived that Scott was "inside the shop with a firearm," Warden wrote. The sheriff's office deployed their drone inside the shop and confirmed that Scott was in there. Several attempts were made to communicate with Scott, however, Scott would not communicate with law enforcement."
He reportedly pointed a gun at them when they entered the building "after an extended amount of time."
"Deputies along with EMS attempted to render aid," Warden wrote, before Scott was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, "where he later succumbed to his injuries."
Because it is an officer-involved shooting, the sheriff's office has turned over the investigation to the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division "where an investigative case file will be submitted to the White County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws," Warden wrote.
"As per policy, the deputies involved has been placed on administrative leave. The deputies will be identified at a later time."
