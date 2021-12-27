A 37-year-old Bald Knob man was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to breaking into a residence on U.S. Highway 167 North in 2020 while wearing body armor and carrying a gun.
Kyle Douglas Strickland accepted a negotiated deal Dec. 10 to class Y felony aggravated residential burglary, class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons, class D felony criminal possession of body armor and class A misdemeanor theft of property. In another case, he pleaded guilty to class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons. He received 10 years for the burglary charge to run consecutively to concurrent sentences for the two firearms charges (10 years each), body armor charge (six years) and theft charge (one year in the county jail). He also got 447 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Derek S. Warren, Deputy Andrew Holloway was headed to a “burglary in progress” on U.S. 167 North on Sept. 17, 2020, when he saw a black Ford Escape fleeing the area.
While attempting to turn onto Iris Lane, the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree. The driver and passenger reportedly attempted to flee on foot but were caught “shortly after” and identified as Strickland and Branden Matthew Priddy, 29, of Searcy. (Charges against Priddy were nolle prossed in March because he has been federally indicted on unrelated charges.)
Strickland had a .40-caliber pistol holster near him, and the pistol and a black mask were found in the vehicle, according to Warren, along with “several Milwaukee Drill charges, a blanket and a blue and black backpack.” When Strickland was searched, knives and body armor reportedly were found on him. A hatchet was reportedly found on Priddy.
The owner of the residence, who was not home during the burglary, told Warren that “his door had been kicked in and the camera cords on his camera had been cut.” What he reported missing also matched the items found in the Ford Escape.
A witness reportedly said that the two men had parked in her driveway and walked to the other property while wearing masks. Strickland was reportedly holding a gun. She said they returned “shortly after carrying several items,” Warren wrote.
The witness reportedly identified Strickland in a photo lineup. Strickland, who was convicted of aggravated residential burglary in 2013, reportedly admitted to going to the residence with Priddy “armed with a handgun, a mask and body armor.” The total amount of the theft was $155, according to Warren.
In the other firearms case, Strickland reportedly tried to run from deputies Feb. 20, 2020, out the back of a residence on Arkansas Highway 367 near Velvet Ridge. Strickland, who had an active warrant for absconding, was searched and a “leather holster with the outline of a handgun was found on him.” He reportedly told deputies he had hidden the gun inside the water tank on the toilet before running out of the residence.
When the 9mm handgun was found, it had a round of ammunition in the chamber and the safety was off, Detective Chris Ellis wrote in the affidavit.
In a separate case, Richard Orville Smith, 48, was given two years of probation after pleading guilty Dec. 8 to class A misdemeanor assault in the first degree and domestic battering in the third degree. The assault charge was reduced in a negotiated deal from class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member.
According to the affidavit written by Officer Scott A. Everson of the Beebe Police Department, the victim told police Nov. 9, 2020, that Smith had choked her to the point that she had almost lost consciousness in her bedroom. He also reportedly threatened her while pointing at a gun on the nightstand.
When she attempted to leave, he reportedly took her purse, which contained her phone, then put her in another chokehold that almost caused her to pass out, dragging her through two rooms, “striking her body against furniture in both rooms.”
