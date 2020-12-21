A 35-year-old Bald Knob man was killed Saturday evening in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas Highway 258 west of Bald Knob.
Bradley W. Sanford was the passenger in a westbound 2015 Dodge Charger when the crash occurred at 4:02 p.m., according to the Arkansas State Police. The Charger “failed to maintain control,” leaving the highway and striking a tree.
According to Trooper 1st Class Andrew A. Lay, it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident.
One other person was injured and taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
