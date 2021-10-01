A warrant was issued earlier this week for a 31-year-old Bald Knob woman accused of kicking law enforcement officers and spitting on a state trooper while being arrested for public intoxication.
Megan Dominique Brown has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer, two counts of class A misdemeanor third-degree battery, class A misdemeanor resisting arrest and class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment.
According to affidavit written by Arkansas State Trooper Cody Brown, he was responding to a call of “a reckless driver traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 67” on April 5 and located the pickup near the 35 mile marker. When the vehicle turned onto the off ramp for Arkansas Highway 13, the driver reportedly “drove off the roadway to the right” before correcting her mistake and “promptly” pulling into a driveway.
When Brown approached the vehicle, the driver reportedly admitted to her error and said “they were lost and didn’t know where they were.” Megan Brown, a passenger, reportedly got out of the vehicle and “began to cover her mouth with her shirt,” but Cody Brown wrote that he could “smell the odor of intoxicants coming from her person.”
Both the driver and passenger had trouble answering “simple questions” and had “bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech,” the trooper wrote, adding that the driver “had a suspended license and multiple warrants that were out of extradition.”
Megan Brown reportedly became angry while being questioned and started shouting and “stating several racial slurs.” When she refused to get back into the vehicle, Cody Brown wrote, he placed her under arrest. She reportedly resisted while “yelling racial slurs and cursing loudly near a residential area.”
When the trooper attempted to take her to his patrol vehicle, he wrote that she “attempted to head-butt me,” fell to the ground and kicked him. Inside the vehicle, she reportedly “tried to kick out the window of my patrol unit multiple times.”
She reportedly was “highly combative” and continued resisting as officers attempted to transfer her to another vehicle, then spat “directly” on Cody Brown’s face while being placed back inside his vehicle. She continued to “try to kick out the window” of the vehicle and spitting on the trooper while being taken to the White County Detention Center, Cody Brown wrote.
At the jail, she also was kicking at White County jailers and was placed “into a restraint chair for her own safety and the safety of” the jailers, the trooper wrote; however, the restraint strap was defective and she kicked two jailers when her leg came free, “leaving them both with noticeable red marks.”
The driver, Jessica Green, who reportedly had refused a standard field sobriety test, was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center for a blood draw and placed under arrest and cited for driving while intoxicated and related charges.
A warrant also was issued for Tamara Himler Hipp, 42, of Rose Bud on a charge of second-degree domestic battery, a class C felony.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows, Hipp reportedly attacked a 62-year-old homeowner June 25 after she was asked to leave a residence on Arkansas Highway 36 West in Searcy where she was temporarily living.
The homeowner reportedly said she had been asked to pack up and leave because she had stayed “longer than she was supposed to” and brought animals “with her that she was allowing to destroy the inside of his home.” When Hipp was told to leave, she reportedly “became enraged, and ‘got in his face’ screaming at him.”
The homeowner said he “pushed her away” because of his age and health conditions and being “scared that she was going to hurt him,” Meadows wrote. “He said that is when Tamara attacked him and began striking him in the face repeatedly.”
There were “multiple bloody scratches” on his face, and the homeowner was taken to the hospital because of a heart condition.
Hipp reportedly gave a statement saying the homeowner “allowed her to move into the residence a couple months ago after she had fallen on hard times.” However, she reportedly said when she was packing to leave, the homeowner “said she was taking too long and just started hitting her in the face and yelling obscenities at her.”
Hipp said she defended herself before going outside, Meadows wrote. There was a “small scratch, less than a quarter-inch in length,” on her left cheek and “a small amount of dried blood inside of her nostril.”
The investigation determined her to be the aggressor, Meadows wrote. She also is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday.
