A 30-year-old Bald Knob woman has died as the result of a head-on crash early Sunday morning in Bryant 2:19 a.m. Sunday in Bryant.
According to Arkansas State Trooper Austin Duncan, Brittany Watson was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in a 2010 Chevy Tahoe and a 2014 Freightliner was eastbound in the No. 3 lane when the vehicles collided head-on. Both vehicles came to a rest on the left shoulder of I-30.
Nicodemus Ragira, 25, of Arlington, Texas, the driver of the Freightliner, was taken to Baptist Medical Center-Little Rock.
Duncan reported the weather condition as rainy and the road condition as wet at the time of the accident, which was 2:19 a.m.
