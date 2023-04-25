Jacob Seth Varnell

Varnell

CORRECTION: Jacob Varnell, 26, of Bald Knob was sentenced to 80 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, according to the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He received 40 years for killing his mother and another 40 years for attempting to kill his father to run consecutively. Twenty-year sentences in a shooting case run concurrently. Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy said Varnell "should not be eligible for parole for 38 years and I would expect him to be denied at least once if not more simply based on the nature of the crimes."

Stabbing his mother to death in August 2021 has resulted in a Bald Knob 26-year-old being sentenced to 40 years in prison. Another 20 years were tacked on for also attempting to kill his father.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

