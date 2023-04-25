CORRECTION: Jacob Varnell, 26, of Bald Knob was sentenced to 80 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, according to the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He received 40 years for killing his mother and another 40 years for attempting to kill his father to run consecutively. Twenty-year sentences in a shooting case run concurrently. Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy said Varnell "should not be eligible for parole for 38 years and I would expect him to be denied at least once if not more simply based on the nature of the crimes."
Stabbing his mother to death in August 2021 has resulted in a Bald Knob 26-year-old being sentenced to 40 years in prison. Another 20 years were tacked on for also attempting to kill his father.
The case against Jacob Seth Varnell officially was closed this week after Varnell pleaded guilty April 6 in White County Circuit Court to class Y felony first-degree murder and class Y felony attempted capital murder. The murder charge was reduced from capital murder in a negotiated deal. He also pleaded guilty to class Y felony terroristic act and class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder from a June 2020 shooting, receiving 20-year sentences for each to run concurrently with his other prison terms in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Varnell’s father, 63-year-old William Varnell, called 911 Aug. 6, 2021, saying that he had been “severely injured” and his wife, Pamela Varnell, 65, was dead after being attacked by their son in their residence on Wallace Road. After the attack, Jacob Varnell reportedly left the residence in a pickup owned by the Varnells.
When deputies arrived, they found William Varnell with “multiple stab wounds,” but he “was still conscious.” Pamela Varnell had died “as a result of apparent stab wounds and cuts.” William Varnell again identified his son as being “responsible for the attack,” giving a statement to deputies.
According to Detective Lt. Chancey Warden, the deputies responded around 7:45 p.m. William Varnell was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center then transferred to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center to be treated and released.
Warden wrote in an Aug. 7 news release that statements of witnesses and evidence collected at the scene were used to develop Jacob Varnell as the suspect. With the assistance of Bald Knob police officers, Varnell was found at a residence on Arkansas Highway 258 and arrested.
The 2021 murder and attempt were preceded by the June 22, 2020, shooting by Varnell.
According to Detective Derek S. Warren of the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the shooting at the corner of Arkansas Highway 258 and Graham Road, where they found a 2007 Chevrolet pickup that was unoccupied and had blood on the driver’s side door and a bullet hole in the back glass. The victim had reportedly already been picked up by family members and taken to the WCMC Emergency Room.
A detective interviewed the victim at the hospital, Warren wrote, and he said he had been shot by Varnell and that Varnell had continued to fire at him as he “fled the scene.”
The victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, which “exited on the side of his cheek,” and a gunshot wound to his left forearm, which “entered and exited thorough the arm.” The victim gave the detective a description of the weapon, saying it was “a very long-barreled revolver” that he believed was a .22 caliber, Warren wrote.
Varnell was located at a residence on Wallace Road and taken to the sheriff’s office, where he reportedly refused to sign a Miranda statement and demanded an attorney. Warren wrote that the victim “correctly identified the firearm used in the incident” and correctly identified Varnell from a six-person photo lineup as the person who shot him.
During the investigation, it reportedly was discovered that Varnell had gone to a residence on Honeysuckle Road after the incident, where the resident reportedly took a revolver pistol from him. The resident gave “a statement that he gave the pistol and five empty cartridge cases to Jacob Varnell’s father,” who reportedly “turned over the firearm which was identified as a .22-caliber Ruger ‘Single Six.’”
Varnell’s father reportedly provided a written statement detailing that he received the pistol from the resident after it was taken from Varnell. He also stated that he gave Varnell the pistol for “personal self-defense,” Warren wrote.
Other felony cases resolved in White County Circuit Court this month included:
Tiffany Sheree Busby Hopson of Kingsport, Tenn., received four years of probation after pleading guilty to class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and one year of probation after pleading guilty to class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject meth.
Joseph Ray Church of Beebe got one year of probation after pleading guilty to class A misdemeanor theft by receiving (negotiated from class D felony theft by receiving-firearm).
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.