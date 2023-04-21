Jacob Seth Varnell

Varnell

Stabbing his mother to death in August 2021 has resulted in a Bald Knob 26-year-old being sentenced to 40 years in prison. Another 20 years were tacked on for also attempting to kill his father.

The case against Jacob Seth Varnell officially was closed this week after Varnell pleaded guilty April 6 in White County Circuit Court to class Y felony first-degree murder and class Y felony attempted capital murder. The murder charge was reduced from capital murder in a negotiated deal. He also pleaded guilty to class Y felony terroristic act and class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder from a June 2020 shooting, receiving 20-year sentences for each to run concurrently with his other prison terms in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.