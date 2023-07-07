An 18-year-old Bald Knob accused of starting a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old boy when she was 16 has been charged with sexual indecency with a child.
A warrant was issued for Lauren Renee Ball last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class D felony. Ball is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. She was no longer in custody this week.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Blake Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office, a report was filed May 17 with the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline “regarding an allegation of physical abuse, sexual abuse or neglect.”
The alleged victim was interviewed by Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children investigators and reportedly said that he had been having sex with Ball “for approximately six months.”
Ball was interviewed at the sheriff’s office and reportedly “admitted to having intercourse with the juvenile victim starting two years prior ... and as recent” as this May. She was reported to be pregnant and the juvenile “believed he was the father of the fetuses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.