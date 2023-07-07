An 18-year-old Bald Knob accused of starting a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old boy when she was 16 has been charged with sexual indecency with a child.

A warrant was issued for Lauren Renee Ball last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class D felony. Ball is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment. She was no longer in custody this week.

