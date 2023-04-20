The pantry on the Beebe School District campus is serving an average of 45 families per week, according to Holly Glover, director of curriculum instruction and assessment.

“They also send home backpacks for students on Fridays to provide breakfast and lunch for those students,” Glover said of the Badger Food Pantry. “And that’s about an average of 25 to 30 students that they are sending home food for them and, of course, they are always there for an emergency resource for families throughout the week as well so they can call any of the buildings, central officer or just go directly over there and we can get them in contact with someone immediately.”

