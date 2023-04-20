The pantry on the Beebe School District campus is serving an average of 45 families per week, according to Holly Glover, director of curriculum instruction and assessment.
“They also send home backpacks for students on Fridays to provide breakfast and lunch for those students,” Glover said of the Badger Food Pantry. “And that’s about an average of 25 to 30 students that they are sending home food for them and, of course, they are always there for an emergency resource for families throughout the week as well so they can call any of the buildings, central officer or just go directly over there and we can get them in contact with someone immediately.”
Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail said the pantry area has new refrigerators and freezers now. The district sold some old trailers and used the proceeds to buy the freezers and refrigerators, replacing old ones, he said.
Glover also talked about the “clothes closet.” She said each district has their own. “We used to have one but now we have them within the buildings just because it better serves the students.”
The biggest need right now within the district is for kindergarten-fourth grade undergarments, pants shorts and shoes and for leggings and athletic pants for grades 5-12.
“We do a lot of coordination with different partnerships within the community to be able to provide some of these resources as well for the students,” Nail said. “One thing I think works out really good for our district is that that whole building is like a community center. The ARcare Center is there if they want medical services. They have a parents center there, there’s a food pantry there, so it’s kind of a one-stop shop. It takes a lot of good people to do that.”
The Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock donates to the district. There are other places in town that donate, too. Little Caesar’s Pizza was one of them that was mentioned. Different churches also donate money to the food pantry. During the holidays, some of that money was used to buy turkeys for the students.
A lot of the high school girls got prom dresses out of the clothes closet recently, according to the district.
