Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Supreme Court won't halt turnover of Trump's tax records
- UK data: COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalizations
- Arkansas Senate approves bill banning nearly all abortions
- Arkansas continues to see slowdown in coronavirus cases
- Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases
- Half a million dead in U.S., confirming virus’s tragic reach
- In Texas, attention turns to storm repairs, political peril
- Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- 2017 drug cases resolved with Searcy 38-year-old receiving five years in Arkansas Community Correction
- 'Big melting day' expected Saturday as Searcy sees second round of snow
- New baseball coach no stranger to Harding Academy
- Oldest daughter reflects on new show about 1997 murder of Higginson police officer
- Past snowfall marks for Searcy expected to stand, but data not in yet
- Searcy Water and Sewer general manager: 'Keep your faucets dripping'
- Rolling blackouts affected around 4,300 Entergy customers in White County on Tuesday
- All White County offices closed; city of Searcy on snow plan with essential workers
- Beebe School District plans to hold two outdoor ceremonies for graduation May 21
- Schools in White County being 'flexible' with students' power problems
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.