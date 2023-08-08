Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan

Dunavan

A baby box is expected to be installed at the Central Fire Station “sometime this month,” according to Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.

It will take at least a month after that for testing and training for it to be ready to be put in service, Safe Haven Baby Box Inc. founder Monica Kelsey told The Daily Citizen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.