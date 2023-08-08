A baby box is expected to be installed at the Central Fire Station “sometime this month,” according to Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.
It will take at least a month after that for testing and training for it to be ready to be put in service, Safe Haven Baby Box Inc. founder Monica Kelsey told The Daily Citizen.
Dunavan said the baby box is being installed by Adam Hart of Hart Construction in Searcy. “They will be donating time to do it. The ladies who donated the money to have it done [get the baby box], they are basically taking care of all the finance part of it and we’re just doing whatever we can do to help them as far as get it put in and all.”
He said the baby box will be placed at the fire station at 501 W. Beebe- Capps Expressway “near the bay at the back side of the building, close to the door, kind of out of the way.”
Dunavan said the department told representatives of the Woodburn, Ind., company “about where we were looking, because the way the building is designed – it’s got red iron and stuff going up through it – there were only a few places that we could put it. But it’s going to be good for a baby as far as having air conditioning and heat and that stuff, so it couldn’t just be anywhere in the building. It’s got to be in a room that’s climate-controlled and the room that it’s going to be attached to is going to be climate-controlled.”
The baby box will be able to be seen on the backside of the building from South Elm Street, but Dunavan said that the location allows for discretion. “I think there is something online they [Safe Haven Baby Box] put out so if somebody sees the billboard and stuff like that, there will be a number for them to call and things like that to give them the location and how to do it.”
Dunavan said the company will be putting up the billboard. “They do all the promoting and all.”
The baby box arrived at the fire station a couple of weeks ago, he said, but “the people that are going to be installing it have been on vacation and on other jobs, so as soon as they get that worked out, they are going to start construction and getting it put in and installed.”
“It’s been one of those things that has kind of been slow going but since we got the financing and everything, we are able to get it going better now and we were waiting on the box to come in,” he said. “They had to fabricate that.”
Asked if he has been pleased with what he has been seeing with baby boxes around the state and country, Dunavan said, “I think so. Really if any one baby is saved, that’s worth all the work that goes into it. I think there have been several [babies dropped off] in the state at different locations that have been put in the boxes. I know it’s one of those kind of gray areas. Some are for and some are against it [the baby boxes]. I mean, the bottom line, if we can save the baby’s life, protect that baby, I think that’s a good thing.”
Dunavan said with the monthly cost for the alarm company to monitor the baby box being taken care of by benefactors “for the first five years or so,” the fire department’s role will be doing “daily checks.”
“Anything that can be a benefit to the community, we’re all for it, happy to be part of it,” he said.
Dunavan explained earlier this year how the box works, saying that “when the box is open, a silent alarm goes off to alert us, alert dispatch and then they let us know, that way when the door shuts, it is locked and it can’t be opened from the outside. We go in, check the baby, get it and immediately take the baby to the ER where it can get the care that is needs.” The alarm sounds one minute after the box is closed, allowing time for the parent to leave if they do not want face-to-face interaction.”
Firefighter Steven Robinson, who along with firefighter Dillon Strayhorn has been involved in the effort to get a baby box, said the department is working with the current alarm system to add the baby box alarm to it “because it has to have the alarm attached to it.” He said the electrical wiring work was also being donated.
“Our box has been donated to the city,” Robinson said. “Ms. [Pamela] Bell and Ms. Amy paid the initial fee and purchased the box for us to install for the city so it costs nothing to the city and now Hart Construction is going to donate all their time to install it at no cost to the city.”
Kelsey, who spoke to the Citizen on Monday afternoon from St. Louis suburb Mehlville, where she was for the blessing of first Safe Haven Baby Box in that state, said that “once the box is installed, the alarm has to be installed. Once the alarm has been installed, we start seven days of consecutive testing. Once the seven days of consecutive testing is done, we do training with all staff and then we go live. So, once the box gets installed, realistically, you’re probably still 30 to 45 days out.”
Kelsey said she believes there has been six babies saved in Arkansas with the baby box drop-offs. “We don’t do them by state, though,” she said.
Nationwide, more than 130 surrenders have resulted from calls to the Safe Haven Baby Box Inc. national hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, where women have the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby.
As far as how she feels about Searcy getting a baby box, Kelsey said, “It just brings another option to parents that might need it. We’re not telling women to use it. We’re just saying, if you have to surrender your infant, don’t place it in a dumpster, put it in our box.”
Kelsey said she “was abandoned as an infant and so me, my life being saved so that today I may save others, truly is a focus-driven ministry. For my life to be saved and now for me to utilize the same gift that I was given to help others, I think it’s a beautiful thing that Christ has allowed me to do.”
She said she was abandoned in Ohio at a hospital, adopted and grew up in Paulding County, Ohio, “and then after I got out of the military, I moved to Indiana. ... My birth mom clearly loved me enough to leave me somewhere safe.”
According to shbb.org, the first baby box from her company was installed in 2016. There are currently 18 in Arkansas and at least 157 in the country.
In March, the Searcy City Council approved moving forward with the entering into an agreement with the company to get a baby box. The resolution passed by the council said the council members “wish to express gratitude for the charitable contribution from a certain citizen of Searcy to fund 100 percent of the purchase cost and annual service fee. The mayor is authorized to execute any agreements necessary to facilitate the receipt and installation of a baby box and to facilitate the voluntary payment from a citizen to Safe Haven Baby Box.”
Strayhorn, in an earlier interview with The Daily Citizen, said he had heard his mom, Bell, say something about a “baby box” years ago and then one day at the fire station, he overheard Robinson talking about it.
“I went to him and asked him what is up with that and he said it was something he wanted to do,” Strayhorn said, “and it is something that he is pretty passionate about and he is trying to figure out how to get donations to do it.” According to the company’s website, about $15,000 is needed “to implement the program.”
Bell, according to Strayhorn, is a retired mental health counselor so she was wanting to do something that will help people and bring awareness.
Robinson told The Daily Citizen that he and his wife “did a little bit of foster care and we were driving to Conway and saw the billboard sign [about Safe Haven Baby Boxes] and we talked about it and were like, ‘That’s something that Searcy needs.’ I feel like that is a big need for our community, so I did some research and reached out to Safe Haven Baby Boxes and that’s how it got started.”
