Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team representative David Dow told a group at the Searcy Municipal Airport last weekend that 100 percent of aviation crashes in general are due to bad decisions, using a crash last month in Little Rock as a hypothetical example.
Dow was one of the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office volunteer presenters at an all-day "FAA Safety Stand Down" last Saturday with pilots coming in from all over Arkansas and even some from other states, like Mississippi.
"When an airplane crashes, it doesn't care if you're 18 or 80," another of the presenters, Larry Grace, said. "It doesn't care about how much knowledge you have or whether you have a huge ego. We want want people to recognize that nobody gets into an airplane and intends to crash it. No one ever intends to kill themself in an airplane.
"If you crash an airplane, hard as it is and brutal as it is, you're probably not going home that day. If you do, you're going home in a box. I hate to be brutal but that's the way it is."
He said that everyone is afraid of little airplanes, and mentioned the attention plane crashes get on the nightly news. "We want to make you a safer pilot and we want to save as many lives as we can."
Dow, who spent much of his career in construction and splits his time between Heber Springs and Memphis, said his flying experience started in 1983.
Dow asked for a show of hands of how many in the room have had a friend or an acquaintance who had been killed in an airplane crash. 'Wow, we may be approaching 50%," Dow said as he looked across the room.
He said he had a friend who was killed in an airplane crash outside Birmingham, Ala., in January 2022. "We have got to keep in mind that flying is potentially very,very dangerous. The good news is that it takes work on our part and we can make it safe."
He said that fatalities being due to bad decisions is not something that is unique to the airplane industry. He said he spent a little more than 40 years in the construction equipment and safety business and was directly involved in investigating 10 fatalities in construction and "all 10 were due to bad decisions. Equipment did not fail, the people just made bad decisions. Our decisions are 100% rational to us. It made sense to you at the time."
Dow talked about author Daniel Kahneman who has a book out called "Thinking Fast and Slow."
"Kahneman says we basically have two modes of thinking, a system 1 and a system 2," Dow said. "A system 1 decision is typically very quick. It's very instinctive. It's automatic. People emotions are typically involved as well. Ninety-five percent of our decisions in life are System 1 decisions.
"Kahneman says we have a system 2. System 2 decisions take work. It's a conscious decision. It's rationale. It's much slower. System 2 is good for complex decisions. It's much more logical. It takes a lot of effort. Given a choice, you brain is going to utilize System 1 to make the decision. System 2 requires a lot of work."
Dow talked about "cognitive biases," including attention tunneling, relating it to an crash of Eastern Airlines L1011 in 1972 in the Everglades. Dow said the plane was heading into Miami and the pilots immediately put the landing gear down and thought they had an issue with it. He said they told the tower that they needed to abort the landing and they needed to climb and troubleshoot the problem.
There was a crew of three in the cockpit who realized that they had a problem with a light bulb. "All three crew members became focused on fixing that light bulb and what happened is that one of the crew kicked off the auto pilot and the plane just started descending, crashing in the Everglades — 105, 110 fatalities as I recall."
He also spoke of confirmation bias, saying there are situations where the pilot catches a glimpse of what he thinks is the runway and continues the approach and crashes. "He wanted to see the runway and he picked up some little detail, something that made him think that's where the runway is located."
Plan continuation bias would be where maybe there is bad weather midway through a flight but there is anxiousness to get to the destination, he said. Pilots say to themselves, "I'll be OK. It's probably not as bad as the reports. Let's just keep on flying."
Optimism bias is a situation where Dow said "we are just overly optimistic about the situation and I'm sure the weather is going to be OK."
Risk acclimation has to do with making low passes. The pilots know they are getting low but believes they have the skills to make those low passes. He said there's a trade off between skills, knowledge and luck. "What happens to luck? It runs out."
Concerning making decisions, Dow said, "We can slow down, particularly on important decisions and think about what we're about to do. Be focused.
Dow talked about FRAT (Flight Risk Assessment Tool). It has three steps. Step 1 is to identify the risks. The pilots are to ask themselves if they are ready for the flight and if this the right aircraft for them. The weather is also covered as well as density altitudes and high altitudes.
Under step 1, the check sheet includes illnesses and medications, stress, alcohol, fatigue, emotion, personal minimums and attitude toward risk. There is also a section on the environment, covering weather systems that should be known and things like icing and thunderstorms. External pressures is another box to look at, he said.
Dow mentioned a plane crash in Little Rock on Feb. 22 near Clinton National Airport that killed all five people on board. "We obviously do not know all the details about what was involved in this particular crash. They [employees of environmental consultant Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health) were headed to Ohio where they had a client that had had a huge explosion at a plant and there was lots of property damage and one fatality, 13 serious injuries, I believe. In a sense, the guys [on the plane] were first responders. They needed to get to Ohio.
"I'm not saying this was the cause but if you all recall that particular day, we had a front move into the area. We had extremely gusty winds. I'm not saying this was the cause, but could have external pressures been a factor in that crash? Could have been. Not saying it was. We got a client in Ohio. They need us right now. So the question comes up, do we wait 30 minutes or an hour to see if the weather is going to improve, or do we head for Ohio? "
Step 2 covers assessing the risks and step 3 talks about mitigating the risks, he said. For example, figuring out if whether to leave early for a flight or if it would it better to delay until later.
Step 3 tips included taking an instructor or mentor to assist; taking a different aircraft, planning an extra fuel or rest stop; flying a different route to avoid water or mountainous terrain; explaining to passengers that the flight could be delayed; purchasing a refundable airline ticket as a backup; or building in time to drive the trip instead of flying and to pack an overnight bag just in case.
Attendees held tabletop discussions after each speaker made their presentation.
Grace said many people think they are smart enough to fly a plane and they can look at their iPhone while someone is speaking to them. "I'm not going to have a wreck. That is a dangerous attitude. Flying demands 100% of our attention 100% of the time.
In regard to the Little Rock crash, Grace said, "We have to be very respectful to the CTEH agents. Nobody intended to put those people in an airplane and have it crash and burn five minutes from Little Rock. They were on a humanitarian mission and they had also just recently been up to where the Norfolk Southern Railway wreck occurred [in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3]. They're environmental specialists."
