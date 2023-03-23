Sitting in pilot's seat

Jerry Chism, director at the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics, sits in a pilot's seat last Saturday before the start of the all-day FAA Safety Stand Down at the Searcy Municipal Airport. Harding University's pilot, Ken McConnaughhay (standing) said this plane was built in the Czech Republic, but was "assembled in the U.S. right here at the Searcy airport. This one is a new generation, so it's the first one that has been here in the U.S. It is a light sport aircraft but it can also be a TAA, or what we call a technically advanced aircraft, and it qualifies for a multitude of types of rating and training you can do in it. It's a very economical airplane to fly. It can be used for pleasure. It has an area for you to carry some luggage so you and one other person can cruise around about 100-110 knots [on] 5 1/2 gallons of oil. We got 24 gallons total capacity and you would burn somewhere between 4 1/2 and 5 gallons an hour."

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team representative David Dow told a group at the Searcy Municipal Airport last weekend that 100 percent of aviation crashes in general are due to bad decisions, using a crash last month in Little Rock as a hypothetical example.

Dow was one of the Little Rock Flight Standards District Office volunteer presenters at an all-day "FAA Safety Stand Down" last Saturday with pilots coming in from all over Arkansas and even some from other states, like Mississippi.

