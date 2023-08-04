A 48-year-old Augusta man was jailed earlier this week after firing seven rounds from a pistol inside a Searcy hotel room, according to the Searcy Police Department.

Edward Blevins remained in custody Friday in the White County Detention Center on a preliminary charge of firearms by a certain person. He was arrested after officers were called to Quality Inn at 3204 E. Race Ave. around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed subject who had fired off shots, Lt. Todd Wells said.

