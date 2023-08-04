A 48-year-old Augusta man was jailed earlier this week after firing seven rounds from a pistol inside a Searcy hotel room, according to the Searcy Police Department.
Edward Blevins remained in custody Friday in the White County Detention Center on a preliminary charge of firearms by a certain person. He was arrested after officers were called to Quality Inn at 3204 E. Race Ave. around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed subject who had fired off shots, Lt. Todd Wells said.
“When officers arrived, they located and identified Blevins as the armed subject,” Wells said. “Blevins had fired seven rounds from a pistol. Blevins claimed people were coming into the hotel room to get him. A friend pf Blevins told officers he’d been acting paranoid for a while now.”
Wells also provided information on two other incidents the department has dealt with recently.
On Tuesday, Searcy police arrested 26-year-old Conley Branscum of Searcy for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wells said police were looking for him in an unrelated case and located him around 2:45 p.m.
“During a search of Branscum’s property, the drugs and paraphernalia was found,” Wells said. Branscum was taken to the White County jail for booking. but was released on bail later that day.
Searcy police also responded Monday to St. James Catholic Church at 1102 Pioneer Road regarding a breaking/entering criminal mischief report.
Wells said an “unknown suspect” had kicked in a door to the youth house on the north side of the church grounds. Once inside, the suspect(s) wrote graffiti on the walls, according to Wells, and things were strewn around the room, causing several hundred dollars in damage.
“Evidence left behind by the suspect(s) was collected and the case has been turned over to a detective,” he said.
