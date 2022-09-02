An Augusta 34-year-old officially has been charged in White County with three counts of rape involving two juveniles, including one who allegedly told him on Snapchat that “he was creeping her out.”

A warrant was issued this week for Cody Gene Little on the class Y felony charges. He was charged as a habitual offender. Little, a parolee who was in custody at the Ouachita River Correction Unit in Malvern on Friday, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Oct. 4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.