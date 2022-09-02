An Augusta 34-year-old officially has been charged in White County with three counts of rape involving two juveniles, including one who allegedly told him on Snapchat that “he was creeping her out.”
A warrant was issued this week for Cody Gene Little on the class Y felony charges. He was charged as a habitual offender. Little, a parolee who was in custody at the Ouachita River Correction Unit in Malvern on Friday, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Oct. 4.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows with the White County Sheriff’s Office, she asked June 28 to investigate a sexual assault case “that originated in Bradford.” The two juveniles, one under 10 and the other a pre-teen, were interviewed the next day.
One of them reportedly said that Little exposed himself to her on two occasions and “forced her to perform” a sexual act on him. They also engaged “in other sexual contact and deviate sexual activity,” according to the juvenile’s interview. She reportedly said that Little used a surveillance camera “to make sure her mother wouldn’t catch them.”
The second juvenile reportedly said Little asked her in SnapChat messages “if he could ‘experiment on her,” but she reminded him how young she was. He reportedly “reminded her of a gift he had gotten her and talked about getting her something her mother didn’t have.” While her mother was away, he reportedly “locked the dead bolt on both the front and back doors” and “forced her to perform” a sexual act on him. She reportedly said “the only reason the abuse stopped” was because Little “heard her mother at the door trying to get in.”
When Little was interviewed June 30, he reportedly admitted to “sending messages” to the second juvenile “and stealing gifts for the juveniles,” but he “denied sexually abusing the children,” Meadows wrote. He was then arrested.
