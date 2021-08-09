Cases
35,906,688 in United States (203,205,809 worldwide)
Deaths
617,211 in United States (4,300,070 worldwide)
Arkansas
405,272 cumulative cases, 6,322 deaths; 10,294 cases in White County, including 756 active, and 142 deaths as of 4 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
