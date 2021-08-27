Cases

38,481,005 in United States (215,085,787 worldwide)

Deaths

634,349 in United States (4,480,877 worldwide)

Arkansas

443,564 cumulative cases, 6,806 deaths; 11,465 cases in White County, including 600 active, and 160 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday

Schools

Searcy (29 active cases, 107 cumulative); White County Central (17 active, 20 cumulative); Beebe (15 active, 28 cumulative); Rose Bud (14 active, 20 cumulative); Pangburn (12 active, 20 cumulative); Bald Knob (11 active, 17 cumulative); and Harding University (5 active, 9 cumulative) as of Thursday

Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health

