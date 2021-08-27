Cases
38,481,005 in United States (215,085,787 worldwide)
Deaths
634,349 in United States (4,480,877 worldwide)
Arkansas
443,564 cumulative cases, 6,806 deaths; 11,465 cases in White County, including 600 active, and 160 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Friday
Schools
Searcy (29 active cases, 107 cumulative); White County Central (17 active, 20 cumulative); Beebe (15 active, 28 cumulative); Rose Bud (14 active, 20 cumulative); Pangburn (12 active, 20 cumulative); Bald Knob (11 active, 17 cumulative); and Harding University (5 active, 9 cumulative) as of Thursday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.