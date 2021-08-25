Cases
38,155,325 in United States (213,652,111 worldwide)
Deaths
631,657 in United States (4,459,318 worldwide)
Arkansas
441,246 cumulative cases, 6,774 deaths; 11,366 cases in White County, including 591 active, and 159 deaths as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
