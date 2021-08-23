Cases
37,821,485 in United States (212,328,733 worldwide)
Deaths
629,016 in United States (4,438,511 worldwide)
Arkansas
436,242 cumulative cases, 6,704 deaths; 11,265 cases in White County, including 646 active, and 155 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
