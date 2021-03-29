Beebe officials have determined that the date of the city’s Fourth of July celebration will be Saturday, July 3, and also that they can no longer purchase fireworks for the show in advance, allowing the city to get additional fireworks for the price, because of an Arkansas Legislative Audit finding against the city.
An auditor found against the mayor concerning the city paying $7,000 for a fireworks display in 2019 in advance of the services being rendered, stating that it conflicted with the Arkansas Constitution.
“When we got to the Fourth of July as you all remember,” Robertson said at last week’s Beebe City Council meeting, “we voted to have a fireworks display. We voted to hire a company. We voted to pay them in advance and receive a discount in additional fireworks, and we had done that for a number of years. It was approved by the prior auditor.”
“We have had a new auditor come in and said they find we cannot do that because we are using the city’s money before the event, so we should pay it at the time of the event.”
As a “corrective action,” Robertson said he told the auditor “that in the future we would not pay in advance. We paid in advance and when the pandemic hit, we didn’t have the Fourth of July event, so we just carried it over and that is what happened.”
Robertson said he understood the finding but the city also buys things by credit card in advance and might not get an item it ordered for six months.
“That is kind of a conflict of a conflict,” he said. “But I understand and responded that we would not do that [pay for the fireworks in advance] in the future.”
City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren said the city’s July 4th celebration has historically always been free,” including the fireworks display.
She said multiple groups have participated each year, and “we have already had two groups that did say they will be there. The VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] will be serving their lemonade as usual and the American Legion is going to give out watermelon as they always do.”
The city can possibly serve popcorn, if done safely, which is also a tradition, Westergren said, but “we are a little concerned what to do about the food situation.”
Robertson said he really appreciated the church groups and senior citizens that have participated, but “under the circumstances this year, I would like to give away the ice cream and the popcorn and water from the city, and if people wanted to purchase sandwiches and such as that, they can do that.”
The city will not be paying food trucks to come, he said, but it is inviting food trucks to the event to sell their food.
“We already have all the hookups out there for everyone to drop by and hook up,” Robertson said. “I am very good if the council is good with having the food trucks out there.”
Councilman Matt Dugger said as far as the food trucks are concerned, “we definitely want to book any local ones first.”
Robertson said the city’s Fourth of July celebration has been its greatest asset over the years.
