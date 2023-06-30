A state audit found that former Kensett Police Chief John Pollard received payroll overpayments of more than $66,000 over the last three years, while there were “no confiscation reports” filed for more than $7,000 “received and disbursed for drug buys” and his department had nearly $7,000 and six seized firearms missing from the evidence room.

Pollard was placed on administrative leave by the city March 30, according to Mayor Allen Edge, and terminated by letter May 12. An investigation by the Arkansas State Police reportedly has been completed, but the case file had not been submitted to the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office yet. Bald Knob Police Officer Dillon Chandler has been hired as the new police chief and is expected to start Wednesday.

