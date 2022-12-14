A 32-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of shooting a man in Bradford in the back of the head with a rifle in October officially has been charged with attempted murder, although she claimed it was self-defense.
A warrant was issued for Marie Elizabeth Mayes, who is listed as being from Owasso, last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class A felony charge of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree. Mayes was in custody in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $500,000 bond. She is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Jan. 3.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano of the White County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Oct. 4 at a residence on Chelsea Street. The alleged victim was found by deputies on the ground outside the residence. He reportedly “suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head from what appeared to be a small-caliber bullet.” The alleged victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock.
Mayes reportedly admitted to being the shooter, but that’s when she said she did it in self-defense. She reportedly told detectives that she “was inside the residence when she heard loud knocking at her front door.” She reportedly went to her bedroom and got a .22-caliber rifle, then approached the door, “pushed it open with her foot” and fired.
“Mayes said she did not know or recognize the individual outside her home and was not able to say if there were turned towards or away from her,” Biviano wrote. She also reportedly denied knowing the alleged victim after she was told his identity. “Mayes states she was not under the influence of any alcohol or illegal narcotics, although her physical behavior at the time closely resembled that of methamphetamine use.”
When detectives conducted a “cursory search” of Mayes’ phone, they reportedly saw text messages from her mother telling her to “mimic the behavior or someone with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder during questioning.” There also was a message sent to another family member before investigators arrived “identifying the victim by name,” Biviano wrote.
Witness also reportedly told investigators that Mayes knew the alleged victim and that they had “until recently” been dating. On Oct. 6, detectives confronted Mayes and she “admitted to lying” about recognizing the alleged victim, Biviano wrote. She reportedly said that she invited him inside her home the night of the shooting but “became upset after he tried opening the door, causing her dogs to attempt to get out,” adding that he closed the door on one of the dogs’ legs while he was still outside.
After she “was finally able” to open the door, she reportedly asked the alleged victim why he was there, and he told her it was “’to check on’ her.” She reportedly was holding the rifle at that time and told him that “he had ‘2 seconds’ to get off her property.”
She reportedly said that he asked her “to give him a minute to get back outside her property gate,” but as he “began walking away from her home,” he said, “[Expletive] you.” She reportedly said that at that point, “I lost it and shot.”
