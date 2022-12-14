A 32-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of shooting a man in Bradford in the back of the head with a rifle in October officially has been charged with attempted murder, although she claimed it was self-defense.

A warrant was issued for Marie Elizabeth Mayes, who is listed as being from Owasso, last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class A felony charge of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree. Mayes was in custody in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $500,000 bond. She is set for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on Jan. 3.

