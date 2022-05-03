The Bald Knob City Council unanimously upheld its decision this week to take bids to demolish its water storage building despite an effort by a Searcy man and his organization to keep the building up because of its history.
Originally, the council was to tour the building with an appraiser ahead of its meeting Monday to see how much it would cost to save it, but Mayor Barth Grayson said the city found out the property was “tax-exempt because it’s a city property.”
“I got educated on that today," Grayson said. "The thing of of it is that is was going to be quite a bit of money.”
Andrew Ziggler of Kirkman Roofing of Arkansas was at a special council meeting last month to address how much it would cost to fix and preserve the roof of the building, which has reportedly been around since 1909. He said it would be $20,000 to repair the roof and apply a special coating to it.
The building, which was the Happy Feed Store in the 1900s and the Forbes Lumber Co. building around the 1950s, has murals on it and the stucco can be removed off the original brick walls, Grayson said. He said at the council meeting he knows there would be a formal process, but he would offer $5,000 to buy the building in order to preserve it.
Gage Fears with the non-profit Abandoned Atlas Foundation had another alternative for the historic building. The Abandoned Atlas Foundation tries to preserve buildings like it, he said.
Fears, who is from Searcy, said the statewide newspaper had an article about the building back in the 1950s and noted that “Mr. Forbes” added 80 feet on to it. Grayson noted that the addition wasn’t part of the original building, so the part of the building that was in bad shape could actually be taken off and the part of the original building with the murals could be saved.
Spears agreed that the 80 feet could be taken off and it would save the building.
Grayson said he would go along with whatever decision the council made concerning the building but said he thinks it is valuable because of the murals.
Council member David Smith said a new water department building was meant to replace the old water storage building. “I’m going to make the motion that we go ahead and follow through and reboot the building, in my opinion.” The motion was then passed.
Fears asked the council for permission, "since it is your all's building, to do a historical article" on it.
“Part of what I do is document historic buildings," he said. "... It’s what we do, get some pictures of the building and do the history before it gets torn down.”
Grayson told him there should be a 30-day window for him to do that. Smith told Fears just to make sure if he was going to be inside the building that he signs a waiver with the city before he documents it.
Council member Johnny Hodges asked Fears, in regard to the repairs needed, “if it were your building, would you pay for it to do it?” He answered, “Oh yeah. I mean, look at what I do.”
Smith interjected, “It’s not a matter of saving or buying the building, it’s a matter of utilizing what we built to replace that building. That is the whole deal with it.”
Grayson said, “It’s been voted on. Let’s just forget it. If you want to document it, you got 30 days.”
The building was approved for demolition a couple of years ago, but "the bidder backed out because of asbestos floor tiles," Grayson said."At the City Council meeting [in April], approval was voted to again to take bids for demolition, but listing that the asbestos must be abated properly, which adds more expense.
"I had recommended that this historical building be saved and renovated, but it was stated that this building was blocking access to the new water department field office storage door.
"A new door could be put into the new water building, like I had requested in the first place."
Grayson said he wished that the council would at least save the murals on the building. "They were covered with stucco and turned into the current art deco style by the Forbes Lumber Co. somewhere around the 1950s. The stucco can be pecked off the original brick walls."
After the meeting, Fears told The Daily Citizen, “I never knew it [the building] was tax-exempt. I had talked to the mayor a little bit. I didn’t even know if they brought an inspector in. I was never told about it. It was weird that they never did bring in one [an inspector] even though they wanted one."
He said concerning the council's decision that "you can’t win them all, but you can at least try, and they gave up a good fight. Granted, they need that door, but you can’t get rid of all your history; it's my biggest thing because you can’t leave it with the older generations because the younger generations will never understand it and will never learn the hardships it took to get where they are.”
Council member David Smith added, "I'm telling you, you can't move on with the new if you hang on to the old.”
