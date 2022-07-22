The White County Central School District has increased its measures to prevent bank fraud after attempts were made to steal $42,000 from the district, according to Superintendent Pharis Smith.

Smith, who started his job with the district July 1, told the White County Central School Board on Tuesday that the fraud issue came up during his first week on the job, and that it was taken care of by the district’s bank.

