A Cabot 26-year-old accused of a physical attack in a restaurant’s parking lot near El Paso has been charged with attempted murder.
In addition to the class B felony second-degree charge, Taraun Antonio Bertrand also is facing class B felony battery in the first degree, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child, according to a warrant issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
White County deputies were called to Ropers Restaurant on Arkansas Highway 64 on Aug. 12 because of a fight in the parking lot. Bertrand had left the scene and the two alleged victims had been taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, according to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows.
One of the alleged victims told Meadows that she and Bertrand had dated. They have a child together, but Bertrand doesn’t have “legal rights” to the toddler, she reportedly said.
The alleged victim reportedly was taking her break from work at Ropers with a co-worker at the Shell Gas Station when Bertrand pulled up, after having picked up the child from day care. He reportedly “yelled for her to roll the window down,” and had previously “threatened her ... not to be caught” with the co-worker” or they would be beaten by him. Since he was “obviously angry,” the alleged victim drove back to Ropers.
She reportedly said that Bertrand followed them, approached the driver’s side “and began banging on the window and screaming for her to unlock the doors.” Her co-worker, the other alleged victim, “wanted to go inside the restaurant,” so she let him out. When the second alleged victim got out, Bertrand reportedly hit him on his head.
The second alleged victim reportedly fell and Bertrand continued his attack, at one point putting him in a chokehold. The first alleged victim reportedly screamed for Bertrand to let the other alleged victim go, pried Bertrand’s arms loose “because she thought he might kill him” and was elbowed in the face by Bertrand. Bertrand reportedly got up and told her if the police were called, she’d never see her child again, and then he left.
The second alleged victim said after being struck on the back of his head and falling to the ground, he was hit and kicked by Bertrand “but felt like he may have blacked out because he was only remembering ‘bits and pieces,’” Meadows wrote. “He said he was kicked in the face and also ‘choked out’ to the point that he couldn’t breathe.”
In addition to having a dislocated ankle, the second alleged victim “had a laceration to his scalp that was bleeding profusely,” Meadows wrote. “Blood was starting to pool in the whites of his eyes and his face was extremely swollen on the left side.” He also “sustained massive bruising around his throat [and] bruising to both arms and legs [and] his chest.”
He reportedly said he had been threatened by Bertrand before and that he had been told that Bertrand “was abusive toward” the first alleged victim, which is “why she asked him to move out.”
The first alleged victim, who had “swelling and redness on the left side” of her face “consistent with where she said she was struck,” was on the phone with Bertrand when Meadows re-entered her hospital room. Bertrand reportedly was cussing at her and “telling her it was all her fault.” He also refused to tell her or law enforcement where the child was, Meadows wrote.
Bertrand reportedly was arrested Aug. 22, but “declined to give a statement and refused to sign the no-contact orders.” He was no longer in custody Monday, having been released on $125,000 bail. Bertrand is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Nov. 1 for plea and arraignment.
A Searcy 19-year-old also is set for plea and arraignment Nov. 1 after being officially charged with class Y felony domestic battery in the first degree (victim is 4 years of age or younger). Keagan Treyshonthoms Bradley also was no longer in custody Monday, having been released on $100,000 bail.
Bradley is accused of forcing a pacifier down the throat of a 4-month-old. Searcy police and fire and NorthStar EMS responded to an emergency call Aug. 11 at First Community Bank, 2401 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, where they used forceps to pull the pacifier out of the mouth of the baby, who was in Bradley’s care at the time.
The child was taken to the WCMC Emergency Room and then transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where it was determined that the injuries were “consistent with the pacifier being forced down his throat” and determined to be “near fatal,” Detective Kendall Samuel wrote in the affidavit.
Bradley reportedly told officers Aug. 12 that he “put the pacifier in [the child’s] mouth and a few seconds later heard [the child] struggling to breath.” He reportedly said he then got out of the vehicle with the child to seek help.
The child’s mother reportedly said that Bradley “had been known to become quickly agitated, especially when the baby is being fussy.” Video from the bank showed Bradley “acting upset” while in the drive-through trying “to withdraw money from his account,” Samuel wrote.
“Bradley is seen elbowing his seat and he had a frustrated look on his face,” Samuel wrote. The baby “was in a rear-facing car seat in the back passenger seat [and] Bradley is seen struggling” with the baby. “Bradley then gets out of his seat and goes around to the back passenger door” to remove the child.
A warrant also was issued for Steven Cody Woodall, 35, of Bald Knob on three counts of second-degree domestic battery, a class C felony, class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and enhanced penalties for crimes committed in the the presence of a child. He remained in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon on a $40,000 bond, and his plea and arraignment also is set for Nov. 1.
Woodall is accused of attacking two adults over the age of 60 and a child at a residence on JK Avenue in Searcy on Aug. 14. He reportedly went to the home of his mother “drunk and angry” and forced his way into the home after screaming at her.
Inside the residence, Woodall reportedly grabbed a pre-teen child by her hair, pulling some of it out when she tried to get away from him. When his mother tried to get him away from the minor, he reportedly punched her “in the face and arm and pushed her down.”
In the back bedroom, he pushed down a 71-year-old, “causing him to fall backwards into a set of folding closet doors,” Samuel wrote in the affidavit.
All of the alleged victims reportedly had minor injuries that “did not require medical attention.”
