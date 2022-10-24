A Cabot 26-year-old accused of a physical attack in a restaurant’s parking lot near El Paso has been charged with attempted murder.

In addition to the class B felony second-degree charge, Taraun Antonio Bertrand also is facing class B felony battery in the first degree, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child, according to a warrant issued recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

