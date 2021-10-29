At least two school districts in White County have decided to participate in Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s “test to stay” program in regard to COVID-19.
Rose Bud School District Superintendent Allen Blackwell said the School Board met Monday night and is moving forward with participating in the program. “Parents can opt in or opt out, so I think we’ll have some that will do it and some that probably won’t,” Blackwell said.
Pangburn School District Superintendent David Rolland said his district had received information on the program and are signed up to participate in it. “We are just currently waiting on the tests,” he said.
Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton discussed the program at last week’s board meeting and said that the district was still evaluating participating.
The purpose of the program announced by Hutchinson in early October is to help school districts try to avoid quarantining students. It allows rapid testing for COVID-19 on a regular basis and students exposed to the coronavirus who continually test negative are allowed to remain in school.
“There’s quite a bit of work on the school district’s part,” Stratton said. He also said the availably of the COVID-19 test kits was another factor.
Stratton further explained the program by saying if Riverview chooses to participate in the program, “if a person is a probable close contact at the school, and school only, they would be tested every day and if the test is negative they could stay at school but would have to wear a mask the entire time of the quarantine. It would be a volunteer program where the parent and student would have to agree to participate in the program.”
Stratton said he had sent in the form and the district would look into doing the training for the program and go from there and see if it would help the district to allow more students to not have to quarantine.
Riverview School Board President Darren Gordon asked if the COVID-19 tests would be free or would it be on “the district’s dime?’ Stratton said that is one thing that had not been made clear.
“They [the state] have about 100,000 test kits and we have some of the Binax from last spring when we were testing staff, if they wanted to,” Stratton said. “So we could use those Binax tests and what the state has.” Stratton said the state has not come out with a definitive answer on what’s going to happen when those 100,000 test kits are gone. He also said there is also the issue of supply.
Stratton told Gordon the Binax test takes about 15 minutes with the swab. “If a student agrees to that and tests positive, they quarantine from that moment for 10 days. Once they get that positive antigen test, they are considered positive and cannot go from here to the hospital to get tested, a PCR [polymerase chain reaction], even if that’s negative.”
There are some “trade-offs” Stratton said that come with participating in the program. School Board member Jeremy Ramsey brought up the concern of “false positives,” saying that a kid could miss 10 days of school.
Last year when Riverview was using COVID-19 testing for staff, Stratton said, if they had a positive, they were going to immediately send the positive person over to the hospital for a PCR test and he said Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala was going to make sure the test was sent through.
In test to stay, Stratton said, “there are some positives but there are some negatives with it.” He said there were a couple of school districts finishing up piloting the program and he wasn’t sure if there would be “even more changes” to it.
Other school districts have either declined or are looking into the program.
Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said Searcy is not participating. Jessica Prothro, communications/instructional coordinator for the Beebe School District, said “we are looking into it to see if it’s going to be a possibility for our district.”
Bradford School District Superintendent Patti Stevens said her district has “received several emails about it but we have not made a decision at Bradford. We are having the discussion with our POC [point of contact], our school nurse and our admin team.”
Bradford was listed by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement based on Arkansas Department of Health data obtained Monday as one of 11 Arkansas school districts with a COVID-19 infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period. Bradford had a rate of 100 or more new infections per 10,000 residents, up from zero last week, the ACHI said.
Bradford had seven active cases list in Monday’s Department of Health COVID-19 educational institutions report. On Thursday, it had six (35 cumulative). Thursday’s report also showed Searcy with 13 active cases (216 cumulative) and Rose Bud with eight (59 cumulative). Among private schools, Harding Academy was listed with 19 active cases (52 cumulative), while Harding University had nine (201 cumulative).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.