The end of Higginson's Fourth of July celebration was nearly at hand, but it will be held this weekend even though "the patriotism is just not there anymore," according to Mayor Randell Homsley.

“We even had a discussion about it at the last council meeting about not trying to do it anymore because it is costing us," Homsley said. "It costs us a lot of money to put that [fireworks] show on."

