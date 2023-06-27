The end of Higginson's Fourth of July celebration was nearly at hand, but it will be held this weekend even though "the patriotism is just not there anymore," according to Mayor Randell Homsley.
“We even had a discussion about it at the last council meeting about not trying to do it anymore because it is costing us," Homsley said. "It costs us a lot of money to put that [fireworks] show on."
"... People don’t want to donate for that type of stuff. It’s getting hard, hard to put it on. ... It’s rough when we can’t get donations.”
He said the city does still have "some pretty good donations," and Higginson's event, one of at least three being held in White County on Saturday, is set to kick off at 9 a.m. with the annual youth fishing derby at the city pond. Other activities will begin at the city park at Main and Railroad streets around 2 p.m.
"We will have food vendors around, free watermelon, free ice cream, bouncy houses for the kids, plus cotton candy,” the mayor said.Breaking Chains, a gospel group will sing starting around 5 or 6 p.m., he said. “They are one of our local bands.”
Homsley said the fireworks show that starts at dark is “the best in White County. Everybody is welcome.”
Diamonds in the Dark
Beebe is adding axe throwing to its Fourth of July celebration this year, according to Harley Spears, assistant to Mayor Mike Robertson.
Spears said she is excited about the addition. "We’ve had some other things like corn hole in the past that were a big hit but we’re going to have axe throwing and we’re going to have a mechanical bull, so I’m really excited about that too.”
Harley said this is her third year to be in charge of the Fourth of July event. “As soon as one ends and I get back to work and sit down at my desk, after the holiday, I start planning for the next year.”
The gates open at 5 p.m. with free parking and free admission at the Beebe ballpark, 1 Ballpark Road.
“All the activities are completely free,” Spears said. “The only thing that people need money for is to purchase dinner from our food trucks. Music starts at 6 p.m. We’re going to have tons of fun activities for the kids.
A foam machine that produces bubbles will be available at two times for the kids. Spears said the first “foam party” will be around 6p.m. and the other one will be about 8 p.m. "So that will be like double the fun."
"We’re bringing the rock wall back from the last couple of years," she said. "We’re going to have a dunking booth and we’ve got some fun stuff like sparkler hair. Some lawn games, too, and just all sorts of fun stuff.”
Spears also is excited that “the photo op” will be back this year.
"So back at Christmas the Bus Stop Photo Op was at Daniel Park and people from literally all over the place came," she said. "We had people from Searcy. We had people from Cabot. We had people from Jacksonville. There were some people that came from like Heber Springs. They just came to take cute little pictures with this vintage little Volkswagen bus. They always decorate it and they are so cool. You come, dress cute, get your hair done, get your face painted, come take some cute family pictures. And you can bring your camera, you can bring your phone, however you want to do it.”
Also, Aaron Acosta will be there making balloon animals for the kids.
The opening musical act is Dylan Gray, “who kind of went back and forth between Judsonia and Mayflower, so he is local to Arkansas,” Spears said. “He has kind of been floating all around Beebe. We’re right here in the middle."
She said the Nashville, Tenn., country artist who is on Spotify and Apple Music "is not just a singer but also a songwriter. He performs his own stuff. He doesn’t just do covers of other people’s music, so that’s what is really unique about him.”
Headlining is Shaw Revolver. “It’s a father and his two daughters,” Spears said. “Their last name is Shaw and the dad is Michael and the girls are Brielle and Dresden. They play everything. I have seen on tambourines, harmonicas, guitars, literally all of them are so talented. I have seen them live several times and they play like a whole variety of music and they are very good about feeding off the crowd."
She said the Shaws are "actually from Beebe. They grew up here and they are still living in Beebe. This will be like the first time they have been able to perform at our Fourth of July, so they are like a hidden little diamond in our town that everybody doesn’t know about, so I’m really excited about them getting new followers and also some of the people that already follow them being able to come and experience our event maybe for the first time.”
Spears said she was still adding vendors for the event, “but we have got a little bit of everything as far as food goes. We’ve got burgers, hot dogs, barbecue, tacos. We’ve got all kinds of cool treats, speciality drinks, snow cones, kettle corn, all kinds of goodies, candy, speciality candies.
"And as always, the city is going to be giving away ice cream through Chills on Wheels, so look for their cart to get Bomb Pops and stuff. ... She was actually at our grand opening this year for our swimming pool and it was a big hit. Everybody was so excited about that."
The city also will be providing water and the VFW Post and American Legion "are back again this year with their watermelon and lemonade,” Spears said.
Summer Blast
Judsonia's annual celebration will kick off with a fishing derby at 8 a.m. Saturday at Friendly Acres Park on Missile Base Road, according to Jessica Robinson, who serves on the city's activities committee.
Registration for the derby will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the pavilion, and goody bags will be given to the children for participating. Stringers and flashlights will be provided. There will be three age groups from 3-12 years old and there will be prizes for the age category winners.
"Immediately after that [at 10:30 a.m.], we move on to the ping pong ball drop," Robinson said. "And the kids love this one. We have a basket of ping pong balls and we drop them in the air and you have got to take your bag and pick up as many as you can until they are all picked up. And then we have a winning number; we will announce it and whoever has that winning number wins a bicycle."
The Morley Magic Show will perform throughout the day, at 11 a.m. 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — "The kids love them, they are sweet people," Robinson said — and there also will be face painting, balloon animals and airbrushing.
A car show will be held from 1-4 p.m. with judging at 3 p.m. Those wishing to enter can register on the spot, Robinson said. "They will just come down by the pond and park and find the registration booth. It's open," and any kind of cars are welcome to be entered.
The band Dickson Street will be returning this year, performing at 6 p.m., and the watermelon-eating contest starts at 7 p.m. There will be four age groups. Robinson said having watermelon at the city's celebration dates back to around 1912 or 1914. "They didn't have any watermelon-eating contest but they would bring watermelon and they would cut it up for everybody, so that would be their snack down there before their little celebration."
"That is something we kept the tradition on," she said. "We started a watermelon-eating contest and from the littlest kid to the adults, they love it, and we don't know what's more funny to watch, the adults or the kids eating at the watermelon-eating contest.
"The 7 and under and 8- to 12-year-old winners get prize baskets. It's just a big laundry basket filled with a bunch of goodies inside. and then the 13- to 20-year-olds and the 21 and over winners get a crisp $50 bill."
Robinson said the activities committee works "all year long just for this day. Our biggest expense is our fireworks show and we have a fish fry we do in the spring to raise money and then we do Christmas pageant, it's always the first Saturday of December, and we have that to raise money for our fireworks show also, but all year long we are talking it up, we are planning.
"We have to buy fireworks a year in advance, so we are already planning for next year's show," she said. "We are always a year in advance on our planning."
She said the fundraisers provide enough money for the show but "like everything else with the economy, prices have gone up. But our people in Judsonia are always good to us. They support us. We have businesses all over White County who support us through their donations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.