What began as a home studio recording project for an Arkansas State University-Beebe professor has turned into an album featuring Grammy- and Emmy-winning talent.
Dr. Brent Bristow, professor of music at ASU-Beebe, said he had the idea for “a long time” to produce a progressive rock album. “It’s taking things I’ve worked on over the years and fleshing them out along with some brand-new stuff.”
“The whole project has taken on a life of its own that I didn’t expect,” said Bristow, who is from Hoxie and has been at the university for 14 years. “This went from something I was going to do in my home to working with guys across different states.”
The album will feature a collection of talent that includes professional drummer Noah Hungate, son of David Hungate of Toto; Jake Livgren, nephew of Kerry Livgren of Kansas and vocalist for the band Proto-Kaw; Jeremy Nichols on bass guitar; Los Angeles professional guitarist Mike Thompson; and Nashville musician Phillip Moore.
Paul Bielatowicz, who has ties to Emerson, Lake and Palmer, is also a guest contributor to the album. Bristow said Seth Hankerson, one of his former students and an ASU-Beebe graduate, is also contributing to the album along with Bristow’s friend and colleague Dr. Brandon Goff, a professor at Francis Marion University in South Carolina.
Casey McPherson, lead singer of Flying Colors, has been an asset to the project, Bristow said, sharing his experience with producing music remotely with multiple musicians.
Bristow, who is performing on saxophone and keyboard for the album, recently returned from Nashville, where he has been working with multi-Grammy- and Emmy-winning producer and recording engineer Jamie Tate at The Rukkus Room Studio to bring the project to life. Tate has worked with numerous top artists including Taylor Swift, Alison Krause, Brooks and Dunn and Justin Moore.
“The quality of his work is just amazing. We wanted a professional level mix to everything and he certainly gave us that,” Bristow said. “I worked in a recording studio for nine years, and after going to work with him, it makes you feel like a kid with a tape recorder.”
The challenge of working with artists in different states has been a great learning opportunity, Bristow said. “Instead of getting everyone in a room to work together, I’ve had to learn how to give them a roughed-out track and try to tell them what I want. It’s probably been the biggest hurdle and took me a while to acclimate to it.”
He said the effort has taken “lots of back-and-forth revisions. It creates a time lag, but I get to work with people I probably never would have because they are three or four states away.”
Bristow said four out of the 10 songs planned have been completed. He said he hopes the album will be completed in May.
“Bringing Jamie in has put a fire under everybody because of the quality of how everything is coming together,” he said. “Everyone is very excited about the way things are coming together.”
When asked Wednesday if he was going to try to pitch the album to radio stations, Bristow said “at this point, we are just trying to get the album done so that’s the primary thing. Of course, with the kind of music we’re doing even the biggest groups don’t get radio play.”
He mentioned McPherson’s group Flying Colors “will come out with a new album and it will be like you know a top-10 album in Germany and Great Britain and several other countries over there and nobody over here even has a clue of what’s going on.”
Bristow said there might be a few area stations interested though. “We think there might be some interest in the album. We’re not sure if we’re going to be releasing it ourselves or we’re going to get a company to pick it up. At this point, we’re just trying to get the album finished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.