The Owen Center gymnasium at Arkansas State University-Beebe will get a maple floor, fresh paint on the walls and ceilings, new scoreboards, new padding and "potentially some new benches," according to Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin, in a $250,000 project that "will begin in just a few weeks."

The project will be 100% donor-funded, thanks to “remarkable alumni and community partners who invest in our community,” Methvin said during a major donation and fundraising announcement Thursday afternoon at the gym, and also came with a new name for the next seven years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.