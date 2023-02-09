The Owen Center gymnasium at Arkansas State University-Beebe will get a maple floor, fresh paint on the walls and ceilings, new scoreboards, new padding and "potentially some new benches," according to Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin, in a $250,000 project that "will begin in just a few weeks."
The project will be 100% donor-funded, thanks to “remarkable alumni and community partners who invest in our community,” Methvin said during a major donation and fundraising announcement Thursday afternoon at the gym, and also came with a new name for the next seven years.
“On Jan. 30," she said, "the ASU trustees met in a special session to consider a resolution behind the idea to name the gym on the campus of ASU-Beebe campus from now until Jan. 30, 2030, as Centennial Bank Gymnasium." Methvin said a $100,000 donation from the bank is the largest one-time capital gift for a Beebe campus project the institution has ever received and represents 40% of the project goal.
“I look around this room and I see some alum who have shared your stories about your times as a student and what part this gym played in your educational journey," Methvin said. "I’ve been told stories about falling in love in our bleachers, stories about shin splints and volleyball spikes. Some of us present today are old enough to remember the old gym in State Hall where when I began my career at ASU-Beebe in 1991, we were still holding arena registration. And I have to tell you in 1991, we were still pretty crowded, this new gym.”
Methvin recalled herself shooting arrows in the gym, where physical education classes for students take place, and “completely missing the target, gaining a sore shoulder and not winning a turkey." She said that "many intramural activities take place here as well, along with them shooting hoops and walking across the stage to receive their diplomas."
"Each year, over 2,000 Future Farmers of America students come to the gym from across the state for Ag Day," she said. "Over 1,000 potential students come to the gym for Preview Days. Next week, the scholarship reception will be held here and later in the spring, the Beebe Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet here.
"Over 10,000 people pass through this gym annually."
Keeping facilities in “top, up-to-date form” is a challenge, Methvin said. Last year, she said, ASU-Beebe was fortunate to have some federal sources that allowed it to update the Owens Center Theatre. “When we were working on that project, I called that theater our formal living room. Well, friends, if our theater is our formal living room, then this gym doubles as our family room and rec room. It was added to the Owen Center in 1982 and if you look around the room with me, you will see that after 40 years it too is in need of some love, attention, restoration and Vanguard branding.”
When Methvin came back to ASU-Beebe as chancellor in 2018, she said she was soon handed a proposal for the gym restoration project. “It was in the Vanguard community's thoughts long before I got back here and it has taken just a bit of time to put together the resources to embark on this project.”
Corey Williams, division president for Centennial Bank, a Cabot School Board member and an Arkansas State alumnus, said he appreciated Methvin and Dr. Andrea Cole, the ASU-Beebe development officer in charge of major gifts, and what they have done for this project. He said Centennial Bank is a successful company but also is successful in making sure that it is part of the communities that it is in.
“There’s no doubt that this campus has been a benefit not only to Beebe but the region,” Williams said, adding that he and his family have been in Cabot for more than 20 years and he has “directly seen the benefit of this campus and what it does for the region, whether it’s the first step for an individual in their educational pathway that leads them to other educational institutions in the United States or whether this is the only stop that sends them out into a career. There is no doubt that ASU-Beebe has provided such a benefit to the educational opportunities of thousands and thousands of individuals.”
Williams said he is honored that Centennial Bank has been a partner with the ASU System, including the Jonesboro campus. “It’s going to be a long-term relationship and we are just honored to be a part of it.”
The signage for the gym's new name was unveiled Thursday.
Cole also spoke, saying, “This is the town I grew up in and this is an exciting time for us here.”
She mentioned that there is one last spot on the scoreboard still open for a donor as well as three courtside logos or "ads on the court" and courtside bench spots. She said the benches are normally sponsored “in memory” or “in honor of someone” but the university could certainly put corporate logs on the benches for sponsorships. So far, she said, the spots equate to around $32,000 in donations.
Cole said the restoration project should not take very long. "The restoration will actually start very quickly. Our goal is to have it complete, the project done by the time the students return in the fall," she said. "And we're having an all-year class reunion in September so the court will be done and we will be able to have that event on the floor, so we're very excited about that.
"The entire gym will be a makeover from the ceiling to the acoustical panels, doors, walls, everything is going to get painted."
ASU-Beebe also announced plans to name the new basketball court being installed by Gym Masters Basketball Courts of Searcy the Jeannie Myers Lindsey Court. Lindsey, now 88, spent 37 years as a faculty member at ASU-Beebe, Methvin said. She said many stories are told about Coach Lindsey, about shin splints and her being a "mentor, a confidant, a surrogate mother, sometimes disciplinarian, sometimes a challenging coach, challenging those skills of students, and always a hoot to hang out with.” Lindsey, who lives in Beebe, and her family were in the audience.
The challenge, according to Methvin, is to find 100 $1,000 sponsors to name the new court after Lindsey. “Reaching that goal will make the whole gym restoration possible,” Methvin said.
Alumni and retired ASU-Beebe employee Robin Crisco-Hayes spoke about Lindsey. She said in the fall of 1973, Lindsey came to her home in McRae, visited with her and her parents and wanted to see if she wanted to play basketball at ASU-Beebe (back when the school had an AAU Women's basketball team). Hayes said in addition to playing basketball, Lindsey wanted her to never miss a lab and take advantage of all the good educational courses and what the teachers could teach her.
“That meant so much to me," Crisco-Hayes said. "I played a little ball and then I fizzled out because there was a gentleman in Beebe named John Paul Hayes that wanted me to consider marrying him and I thought maybe I better, so I did.” (Her husband said that was 48 years ago.)
Eighteen years after Crisco-Hayes left ASU-Beebe, Lindsey called her asking her to teach two nights a week and she said, “Yes ma’am, yes ma’am, I will be happy to do that."
"Fast-forward a few more years, I had the opportunity to be here full time,” she said, adding that the person who made that dream come true was Lindsey.
Dean of Arts and Humanities Teddy Davis said she often refers to Lindsey as her "work mom." She said Lindsey was the Division of Education and Social Sciences chairperson and took her under her wing, and she was her sidekick until Lindsey retired. She learned from Lindsey to put students first, always.
Methvin and her husband made the first $1,000 pledge toward naming the gym, and 18 total donors came forward, stepping up to the microphone to "get this campaign rolling." Donations can be made at www.GiveASUB.com/gym or by contacting Cole at (501) 882-8903.
After the presentations, Lindsey told The Daily Citizen, "I'm humbled. I'm very humbled. There is so many that deserve this. I think of Coach Marvin Speight [who coached men's basketball for the school] and there are so many. I came here on a basketball scholarship in 1950-53; that's the reason I am here today."
Lindsey said she started working for the university in 1965 and retired in 2002, "and then I adjuncted for a while."
