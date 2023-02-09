Court to be named for longtime ASU-Beebe coach

Jeannie Myers Lindsey, 88, visits with 1950 Arkansas State University-Beebe graduate Garth Martin on Thursday at the Owen Center gymnasium, which is undergoing a $250,000 renovation. ASU-Beebe held a donation and fundraising announcement, where it was revealed that the gym is being named the Centennial Bank Gymnasium, after the bank gave a $100,000 donation to the project, and the school plans to name the court after Lindsey, who spent 37 years at the university. ASU-Beebe is seeking $1,000 sponsors for the naming of the court.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

The Owen Center gymnasium at Arkansas State University-Beebe will get a maple floor, fresh paint on the walls and ceilings, new scoreboards, new padding and "potentially some new benches," according to Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin, in a $250,000 project that "will begin in just a few weeks.

The project will be 100% donor-funded, thanks to “remarkable alumni and community partners who invest in our community,” Methvin said during a major donation and fundraising announcement Thursday afternoon at the gym, and also come with a new name for the next seven years. “On Jan. 30," she said, "the ASU trustees met in a special session to consider a resolution behind the idea to name the gym on the campus of ASU-Beebe campus from now until Jan. 30, 2030, as Centennial Bank Gymnasium." Methvin said a $100,000 donation from the bank is the largest one-time capital gift for a Beebe campus project the institution has ever received and represents 40% of the project goal.

