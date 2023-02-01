More than half of the students in several counties, including White, ended up in the "gray box" in the fall of 2020, Arkansas State University-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin told the Searcy School Board recently.
The gray box, Methvin explained, means that those students didn't attend any college. She said there were 7,122 2020 high school graduates in Cleburne, Faulkner, Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski, White and Woodruff counties, and 3,955 of those students were in the gray box. Thirty-eight percent (2,688) of the other students attended colleges other than ASU-Beebe, while 7 percent (479) attended ASU-Beebe.
“What can we do for these students, the ones in the gray box, when they are in the high school level?" she asked. “What are we not doing to convince them that they are all kinds of pathways that are affordable?”
Methvin mentioned 1991 legislation that created 22 two-year colleges in the state, so students could have access to a wide variety of educational pathways to make things better. "Forty-nine percent of all bachelor’s degrees are from community colleges.” However, she said there is a lot of disengagement right now because the COVID-19 pandemic was "pretty tough" and a lot of students just didn’t want to go to school anymore.
Methvin said that's one reason the Regional Career Center work that the Searcy School District is a partner of is really important, She said there are a number of programs that not just students from Searcy but students all around the region can participate in and get a certificate level education for free.
“It’s funded,” she said. “They don’t have to use any of their [Arkansas] Academic Challenge [Scholarship]. They don’t have to do anything except be in the count. and us pull the funding because they are in our count, and earn a certificate.”
She mentioned programs like welding, automotive, computer machining -- “which is a pretty good career to go into right now,” HVAC, medical professions and diesel.
“These are opportunities for our students to get a leg in and a leg up on a profession that’s a good profession," Methvin said.
What Methvin said they are trying to do with these programs is to get parents and community members to understand “this is a good investment. This is not your grandfather’s blue-collar work we are trying to do over at the Regional Career Center.” She said students have to be pretty sharp in math, work very hard and "you get a foot ahead on a career that is going to pay you well."
“It is quite common that we graduate students who go to work for someone making more than the faculty member who taught them," she said. "It is quite common. These are good, good careers.”
Another approach ASU-Beebe uses is concurrent enrollment. She said there are students in the Searcy School District who are ready for college-level work and they can attend a class with a faculty member who is qualified to teach it at the high school or students can come to ASU-Beebe and earn college credit in general education courses that will go into an associate's degree and will transfer into a bachelor's degree.
Medvin explained that students can do this learning in a smaller environment with all of the support services that they need. “They can pull their Academic Challenge for six hours a semester their junior year -- so six in the fall, six in the spring, six hours in their senior year during the fall and spring == and so they are using their Academic Challenge so that these course wind up being no cost to them as well and they can get quite a start on their college career and save a great deal of money.”
She said a community college is not the place to go if you don’t want a bachelor's degree, though, because community college transfers get a bachelor's degree at a higher rate than those that start at a university. According to a slide she showed of “student graduation rates at public four-year institutions, 66% were beginning freshmen and 76% were community college transfers.
Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart told the board that ASU-Beebe is "a jewel ... in your backyard ... that we haven't fully exploited." He said that Searcy High School Principal David Landers "and his staff have worked really hard and are continuing to work hard to knock down some barriers that may have been there in the past in terms of scheduling and those sorts of things."
Medvin said of the concurrent credit program, "this is your high school students' opportunity before they leave the high school to get Composition 1, Composition 2, World Lit 1, World Lit 2 (but they only need one of those), College Algebra, U.S. History ... and, this year we are so excited, we have added Intro to Teaching, the K-12 Technology and the Early Childhood course, because that is another thing we need to be doing, growing our teacher faculty from the high school level on."
She said that 181 Searcy students have taken advantage of these courses, and they were in over a thousand semester credit hours of work in the fall.
At the Regional Career Center this year, she said there are about 40 students taking advantage of the programs, and that is a number that can grow "because these are rewarding careers."
Hart said, "I think we kind of set a goal to try to double that number from 40 to 80, and I think it's achievable."
