A veteran educator in the Searcy School District is “beyond excited” that he has been selected as the new high school principal.
David Landers, who served as assistant principal at the high school the past year, was promoted by the Searcy School Board on Wednesday at a special meeting to replace Gene Hodges. Hodges is now becoming a science teacher at Ahlf Junior High School after his resignation was accepted last month and he was hired by the board for payroll and human resources, which he resigned from this month.
Landers, 37, previously also was an assistant principal at Southwest Middle School as well as Lonoke High School. He also taught at Bald Knob High School.
“This is kind of the culmination of what I’ve always worked towards,” Landers said. “I get to do it in the district where my daughter attends school. I get to do it in the district where my wife works.
“It’s definitely a family business for us. Both of my parents were educators: Dad a high school principal. Mom as a high school English teacher, and I married a teacher. It’s a family affair. I don’t know how else to say it.”
Landers said being Searcy High School principal is a “dream job.”
“My wife is from Searcy, so we have lived in Searcy since we’ve been married,” he said. “Even though I’ve worked elsewhere, we’ve always called Searcy home. I kind of knew that being a high school principal was the goal for me.
“I love the high school level. I think the age group is fun. You can see their development as they are about to jump off into the adult world, but you’ve still got that time where they can be molded. You’ve got the added aspect of athletics, extracurricular such as band and choir and drama – the wide array of things that we offer. It’s what I think makes this job so enjoyable. You get to see all aspects of the kids, not just first through eighth period and their interactions with peers. That is why this job was so attractive to me.”
Landers said he has a great staff and students at the high school.
“The overall goal is to educate and help create well-rounded individuals so that when they leave Searcy High School, they are prepared and ready for whether it be postsecondary education, the workforce, technical skills,” he said. “We want to offer everything that we can to make that transition to the real world as seamless as it can be and that they are productive and positive contributors to society.”
Landers graduated from Carlisle High School in 2003, where he played football and baseball. He graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway with a degree in political science in 2007. He earned a master’s in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 2013 and an educational specialist degree from ASU in 2020.
Searcy Superintendent Bobby Hart said he’s thrilled that Landers will be the “leader of that building.”
“David was the choice of the committee and the administrative team as well,” Hart said. “David has seen administration in schools from almost every level. He did a great job in Lonoke. He came here five or six years ago and has done a remarkable job at Southwest Middle School and his one year at the high school.
“I think David brings a sense of calmness and reassurance to everybody in the building – students, teachers, parents. You name it. He just has that demeanor about himself where he’s not going to get bent out of shape or in a hurry to make a decision. He’ll make it in due time. His judgment has been outstanding in the time that I’ve known him. I really think he’s probably poised to help lead that building in the next several years to make a lot of steps toward growth, not just academically but socially and emotionally as well.”
Landers and his wife, Lauren, who teaches fourth grade in Searcy, have one daughter, Sadie Claire, who is entering the third grade this fall.
The board also approved the hiring of Brian Cossey as principal of Ahlf Junior High School. He comes to Searcy from the Jasper School District where he currently acts as the director of operations and federal programs. Cossey was one of 19 educators who applied to be superintendent of White County Central before Tuckerman Elementary School Principal Pharis Smith was hired for the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.