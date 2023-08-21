An internal investigation into the deaths of two dogs shot by Judsonia's assistant police chief last week found that the officer followed standard operating procedures.
Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons provided The Daily Citizen with the incident report and other information about incident that occurred Aug. 16 between 7:18 p.m. and 7:31 p.m. involving Assistant Police Chief Joseph Edgar Gossett.
Parsons wrote in his findings that the dogs' owners, the Cross family, failed to comply with city Ordinance No. 95-7, section 2, which states, "It shall be hereafter be unlawful for any owner to keep within corporate limits of the city any vicious dog unless that dog is muzzled or confined in a pen or tied in such a manner that it cannot bite any licensee or invitees coming upon premises."
"If the Cross family had followed these guidelines their dogs would not have attempted to attack Assistant Chief Gossett and he would not have had to discharge said animals," Parsons wrote.
In Gossett's narrative in the incident report, he wrote that he was assisting Officer Justin Parish with a traffic stop Aug. 16 at 657 Arkansas Highway 367 at the end of a shared driveway between 657, 665 and 659. He was standing near the driver's side window of Parish's unit and heard dogs barking and growling, he wrote.
"I turned around and saw two dogs, one white, one black, both barking, growling and showing their teeth to me," Gossett wrote. "The white dog was to my left and the black dog was to my right when they were approaching, leaving me with nowhere to retreat. I felt if I did not take action that I would be physically attacked."
He wrote that "when the dogs got about 2 feet from me, I did not have anything that was less than lethal with me so I engaged the dogs with my service weapon. I fired four shots straight down towards the dog striking the black dog first then the white dog. The black dog turned away and ran back to the owner's home.
"The owner, Matthew Cross, came out visibly upset and I explained what had just occurred," Gossett wrote. "Mr. Cross advised that he just let the dogs out [for bathroom purposes] and did not know that we were out here. Mr. Cross advised that the black dog was hurt and that he would deal with it."
It was noted in the internal investigation that Gossett reported the incident to Parsons immediately after the dogs were shot and Parsons reported the incident to Judsonia Mayor Stan Robinson the next morning. Robinson requested that Parsons investigate the incident and report back.
Parsons, according to the internal investigation, interviewed Gossett, Parrish and Carl Davis, the Cross's neighbor. Parsons also said he reviewed Gossett's patrol unit's camera footage.
Matthew and Dalaina Cross also both contacted Parsons to report the incident. Dalaina Cross reportedly said that her dogs were shot in her front yard in front of her children. According to the investigation, she said the officer continued to shoot toward her home while her dogs were running back to her residence. She also reportedly said that her dogs were family pets and were not aggressive.
Dalaina Cross told KARK, Channel 4, last week concerning the shooting of the dogs, Thunder and Lightning, "I've never been this heartbroken and mad at the same time."
She told the Little Rock television station that when her son stepped outside to call the nearly 2-year-old dogs back, "He got about three out before the cops started shooting."
Parrish reported that Gossett backed him up on the traffic stop and that he was sitting in his unit and Gossett was standing at his driver's side door. Parrish said that he heard Gossett yell something loud followed by gunshots. He said that he turned and saw Gossett discharging his weapon into the ditch parallel to Highway 367. Parrish said Gossett never fired a shot in the direction of the Cross's residence from what he observed. and that he did not observe any children or other residents during the incident.
Parson said the camera footage from Gossett's patrol unit that he reviewed did not contain audio, but "at no point in the video do you see Assistant Chief Gossett discharge his weapon in the direction of the Cross's residence or any other residence. All shots appeared to be fired directly towards the ground,"
He also wrote that "in the video, there are no civilians in the area visible during this incident."
Davis, the Cross's neighbor was interviewed Thursday. Parsons asked him to share his experience dealing with his neighbor's dogs. Davis reportedly said, "When I go to take out the trash, they come running out there and act like they're going to eat you up.
"One time I was down there and both of them kind of circling me back and forth and I pulled my gun out. I thought they were going to bite me. I hollered at them real loud that I would shoot them and they backed off."
Davis also said every time he leaves his driveway, the dogs chase his truck. He said that he has never seen the dogs on a leash or chained up.
"I figured at some point they were going to bite somebody, because they was really aggressive dogs," Davis said.
Parson concluded in the internal investigation that Gossett acted accordingly in regard to the Judsonia SOP Manual.
"Assistant Chief Gossett's report of the incident is very similar to an incident Mr. Davis reported happening to himself," Parsons said. "As regards to firing the weapon in the direction of the Cross's residence or in the vicinity of her children is unfounded."
Dalaina Cross told KARK that Parsons told her that the shooting was justified. "I wanted him [Gossett] to take some leave time. I wanted him to take some gun safety classes. I wanted him to come apologize to my sons."
