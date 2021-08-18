Although the delta variant of COVID-19 is “throwing some wrinkles” into events at Art Alley, artists are still being sought to sign up to paint there, according to JD Eddins, who is overseeing the 3-year-old project in downtown Searcy.
“We are trying to encourage our artists to find some time to go down there.” Eddins said. “We have several new artists that have come in, and that has been one of the challenges too. Currently, we have somewhere around 100 to 115 artists that have been approved, but I know some of those are former Harding students who no longer live in the area and so are not going to be coming and painting. Some of those are people who had one great idea and wanted to paint that one thing.
“We are just trying to encourage anyone that has an idea or aspirations of painting down in the alleyway to sign up and come to be a part of what this community has to offer.”
He said with a free summer concert series being held across Arch Avenue at Citizen Park, it has been a goal to get “our artists to take those opportunities to do some painting during those times, hoping that having the cooler temperatures in the evening would help with that; of course, I know at least two and maybe three of those [Thursday night] concerts have been rained out. We are hoping these will continue.”
If anyone wants to paint in Art Alley, they can go to the Think Art Project Facebook page and obtain a Google form “for aspiring or potential artists to fill out and that gets submitted to our committee, and part of that is going over some of the rules, some of the expectations that we have,” Eddins said. “Our goal is to have work that changes every three months; of course [with the COVID-19 pandemic in] 2020, we’ve had to modify that a little bit. Our goal is to get back into that rhythm. We also want to make sure the art that is displayed down there is encouraging, uplifting, helps bring the community together.”
Once someone has submitted the Google form, Eddins said there will be a response that the individual will get back that will go over “some of those expectations.” Then, AJs Art Studio, 213 W. Arch Ave. Suite D, that is across from Art Alley will be the place where the artist will get a pass to put on and wear as they paint. “That way, we know and the police department and other authorities who might be driving by can see and know that it is not just someone vandalizing Art Alley.”
Eddins said Art Alley continues to leave a lasting impression on some travelers, with comments about it on travel sites such as TripAdvisor.
“There are plenty of posts there from people who have come from out of town to Searcy who loved the alley way, taking pictures,” he said. “Again, that is one of the important things with that, continuing to update and have new stuff that is there for people to come and see.
“One of the new things that we are actually working on right now if you go to the alley way is Entergy donated some hard wooden spools that we are going to be using as tables.”
He said the tables will be useful during the summer concerts and they can be used by the little nook that is inside Art Alley, halfway down. If some musical artists want to come play in the alley, the spools could be used by them.
“We are also going to have a contest with some of our artists to paint those spools,” Eddins said. “We obviously appreciate Entergy donating those. ... We appreciate them for them being connected and supporting the alleyway.”
According to Eddings, there are presently 50 murals in Art Alley.
Asked which artwork stands out to him most, Eddins said “I think one of the first things anyone would notice as they are going through the alley is that there are a lot of different styles that are used. We have Jason White, who is a professional muralist. He has done spray paint for a lot of his creations down there. In fact, Jason has taught some of the other artists who were unfamiliar with how to use that medium. He has given them lessons and helped them to be able to explore a new way of expressing themselves, which is great.”
Groups from the Ahlf Junior High School art classes also have painted in Art Alley, Eddins said, doing a group project together. “Obviously, the skill level is different in that. That is one of the things I enjoy most about going through there, that it is not just professional artists like Jason. It really represents the whole of our community.”
Looking at other Art Alley features, Eddins pointed out the orange Converse shoe that is there, reminding everyone of Searcy being featured in 2019 on the online reality show “Small Business Revolution-Main Street,” which Eddins said “was a big catalyst for ... creating a spot for people to come and see what Searcy had to offer.”
Probably the largest mural in Art Alley, Eddins said is one of Harding University graduate Botham Jean. Jean was murdered by a then-Dallas police officer who reportedly thought he was an intruder in her apartment, which was directly below his. Amber Guyger is now serving a 10-year prison sentence for his murder.
“His connection to this community since he attended Harding University, I think, is an important reminder to us,” Eddins said.
He also said the connection he sees with those who participate in painting Art Alley is powerful.
“I have been in the alleyway painting when we have had two and three generations painting together and watch the way it brings people together,” Eddins said. “There have been times when I am painting in the alleyway and there have been visitors from out of town that are there who are just excited to see the activity that is there.
“It’s a wonderful way of just seeing how creative people in a small town like Searcy can be and seeing the things they want to share and express and put up for the world to see.”
Eddins said his family was involved in foster care for about 10 years and adopted their daughter, Journey, during foster care, and “one of the pieces that I did was a tree.”
“I’m obviously connected with a lot of friends who are also involved in foster care, so I got children who either got adopted from foster care or are still in the foster care system to come and put their hand prints as the leaves for the tree<’ he said. The quote above it says, “Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story.”
“Underneath that I had some of the logos for some of the foster care agencies that are involved here in White County, like DHS [Department of Human Services], The CALL, Sparrow’s Promise, just as a way to encourage people if they were interested to connect and become involved with foster care,” he said.
Eddins, who was born outside of Atlanta and grew up in the Marietta area, said he volunteered to step into the overseer’s position for Art Alley and has an office that is right by the alley so it is real easy for him to check in and update the artists when artwork needs to be updated.
Eddins came to Harding University as a student in 1998. “I met my wife here. We briefly moved away. but we have lived in Searcy since 2009.”
He said his grandma got him “connected with painting,” but he had not painted in 20 years and felt like it was time to get back to the “hobby.” “I participated in some of the live painting events and that sort of thing that the Think Art Project had sponsored.”
