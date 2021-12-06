Plans to use a stage in Art Alley for Christmas pictures during Saturday’s Holiday of Lights festivities went up in smoke when the stage was destroyed by an overnight fire Nov. 7.
JD Eddins, who oversees Art Alley, said efforts will be made to raise funds to replace the stage, but not in time for Christmas.
“As part of doing this Christmas photo op this past weekend, we were going to have live painters doing some Christmas scenes, but with that event getting canceled, it didn’t happen,” he said, “so we are trying to encourage our artists to get some Christmas scenes up just for people to come and do their own picture opportunities.”
None of the paintings in Art Alley were damaged in the fire, Eddins said, and five or six new pieces of art have been added.
The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. the morning before the Searcy Beats and Eats gathering was held, according to Searcy Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan. Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells said the public can still come forward with information regarding the fire, but said it is hard to tell that there was any criminal intent involved.
Bogan said with burn patterns, the investigators sort of know what is natural and unnatural when it comes to a fire. “We have a team of investigators and we investigate all fires. Just looking at burn patterns and eliminating possible causes in that area can usually narrow down a source of ignition and kind of an area. Once the investigators looked into it, I don’t think there was much to it.”
Eddins, who called not being able to use the donated stage for the picture setting “frustrating,” said, “We have video cameras that are motion activated down in Art Alley and, if I am remembering right, there was like three individuals who had been down there. The pictures that we have are not very clear. We gave that to the police and obviously the fire department came out and investigated.
“Basically, what they reported to us was that it looked like it had been accidental rather than purposeful. The end result is still the same. We had a stage that had been donated, provided and was destroyed and we don’t have anyone really to hold responsible for it.”
He said one of the four “giant spools” being used as tables in the alley also received “some fire damage. It wasn’t completely burned up but there is definitely some damage there. Obviously, the big thing is that stage. That little alcove right there was really improved by having that stage there and, of course, we had some plans we were going to do with that but now we have kind of go back to the drawing board.”
Describing the condition of the stage after the fire, Eddins said there is maybe 10 percent of the stage that is still left.
Now, he said they are trying to get together “what a good fundraiser might look like” for Art Alley “in order to be able to replace the stage and do some other things to continue to improve Art Alley to make it a place whee people will want to come and see what’s going on.”
He said any fundraiser likely would not be held until after the holidays.
