A 29-year-old from Searcy accused of burning down a house last September officially has been charged with arson.
A warrant was issued for Melissa Leann Burlison last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on the class Y felony charge. Burlison is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment next Wednesday. She remained in custody Monday in the White County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective B.J. Rouse, he was sent to a residence on North Sawmill Road on Sept. 9 "to investigate an arson."
Burlison was interviewed after being developed as a suspect and reportedly confessed that she "took a lighter and caught the couch on fire under the carport" of the residence Sept. 7 before fleeing the area. "As a result, the entire house was lost," Rouse wrote.
Another arson warrant also was issued last month for Nathan James Hester, 37, of North Little Rock. His charge was a class B felony, with damage between $5,000 and $15,000. (The damage in the Burlison case was estimated at $100,000.)
Hester, who also was in the White County jail Monday, is set for plea and arraignment next Tuesday.
Hester is accused of setting off a smoke alarm Nov. 27 in a room at Arisa Health Recovery at Mills on East Moore Avenue, where "evidence of tampering in the room consistent with arson" was found, according to the affidavit written by Detective Kendall Samuel of the Searcy Police Department.
Then-Searcy Fire Department Capt. John Falwell reportedly said "there were '3' points of origin found in the dorm room," including paper and styrofoam in two electrical sockets, "where the start of the fires was attempted" using pencil lead. Then in the bathroom, there were "pieces of cardboard" found around the motor of the ceiling vent, Falwell reportedly said.
"In the bathtub directly below the fan were pieces of paper that fell from the fan," Samuel wrote. "The plastic fan cover had signs of damage as if a flame was held up to it."
Hester reportedly was in the room at the time of the fire alarm and video footage showed no one else entering or exiting the room "before of after the fire alarm went off." Hester also had been arrested the previous month in another arson case.
Samuel wrote that although Hester agreed to go to the police department to be interviewed, he said "he did not wish to speak to me without a lawyer present."
Arisa Health, based in Springdale, purchased the Wilbur D. Mills Treatment Center in 2020. It provides services to those with substance abuse problems.
A warrant also was issued for a 45-year-old Beebe man accused of breaking into the community room of the Crestwood Apartments, "defecating on the floor, urinating on the floor and wall, knocking over tables and television and moving the couch," which was "listed as destroyed due to being severely soiled with body 'fluids.'"
Ryan Albert Lantrip has been charged class C felony commercial burglary and class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000. He also was charged as an habitual offender. He remained in custody in White County on Monday and is set for plea and arraignment next Tuesday.
Beebe Police Department Officer Rob Ruble wrote in the affidavit that he was sent to the apartments Dec. 18 on a commercial burglary call "with the subject still inside." The person reportedly was in the community room and appeared to be intoxicated. Ruble wrote the he was told that the subject, who later identified himself as Lantrip, had ""forced entry into the area by kicking the door that is located in the fitness area."
It was reported to Ruble that there were "human feces and urine all over the place, including all over the male," and he wrote that he saw feces "on the floor near a forced door with structural damage." Lantrip reportedly was seen by Ruble "urinating in the floor near the Christmas tree," and when Ruble made contact with him, "he began to urinate his shorts and appeared intoxicated."
After getting Lantrip to sit down, Ruble wrote that he had Lantrip's records checked and that showed that he "had a board of parole felony warrant out of Texas and violent tendencies." He was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center by ambulance with an officer "riding along for a fit-for-incarceration evaluation."
Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed that he was responsible for the damage done to the community room.
