The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Feb. 22
Roxanne Barnes, 47, 3800 lock of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Michael Dwayne Collins, 25, 100 block of Jackson Avenue in Mayflower – class D felony of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Brian James Cox, 29, 400 block of 2nd Street in Pangburn – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; $20,000 bond and class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a Corrections Facility; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
Melissa Dawn Duede, 47, 5400 block of Arkansas Highway 384 East in Newport – class C felony forgery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Christopher Michael Hester, 37, 100 block of Coyote Circle in Ward – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely testosterone, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely THC/marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of less than 80 DU of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely Clonazepam, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inhale marijuana; $20,000 bond.
Todd Hill, 55, 600 block of Pecan in Searcy – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of less than 200 grams of schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam/diazepam, with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Ariel Lashae Honey, 18, 500 block of East Booth Road in Searcy – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor harassing communications; $4,000 bond.
David E. Milliken Jr., 31, 100 block of Jennifer Street in Kensett – class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $3,500 bond.
Ashley Lane Molina, 38, block of Stowe Cove in Conway – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Juan Flores Moriel, 57, 200 block of Russell Mountain Road in Bald Knob – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inhale methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
Donnell M. Murry Sr., 35, 900 block of Holmes Road in Searcy – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $10,000 bond.
Allen Ray Poindexter, 25, 700 block of Redbud Drive in West Memphis – class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
Jamie Ranae Powers, 50, 200 block of Primrose Lane in Judsonia – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; habitual offender; $3,000 bond.
Willie Dewayne Scott Jr., 30, 100 block of Hunter Circle in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Malachi Ethan Shaw, 20, 100 block of Clinton Circle in Beebe – class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Michael Dylan Shoptaw, 21, 9200 block of Cynthia Drive in Little Rock – class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $3,000 bond.
Deonte M. Smith, 35, 1700 block of Arrowhead Road in North Little Rock – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
Katelyn Page Story, 32, block of Fairview Road in Searcy – class D felony fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance, namely hydrocodone and oxycodone; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $4,500 bond.
Patrick Allen Sumner, 67, 2000 block of West Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe – class C felony commercial burglary; $40,000 bond.
James Douglas Timberlake, 27, 600 block of West Vine Avenue in Searcy – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony theft of receiving value between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony possession of less than 80 DU of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $20,000 bond.
Nicholas Edward Toddy, 29, 200 block of East 2nd Street in McRae – class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Larry Shane Waldrop, 56, 100 block of Catalina Circle in Hot Springs – class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger, death or serious physical injury; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $6,500 bond.
Lonnie Shannan Wortham, 49, 100 block of O’Henry Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Meredith Kendall Wright, 43, 800 block of MacAfee Medical Circle in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
