The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Dec. 12
Leigh Ann Banks, 37, block of Rebecca Drive in Searcy – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; $2,750 bond.
Dylan Dewayne Brock, 29, 100 block of North Hotel Street in Letona – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; $2,000 bond.
Edward Lewis Driver, 58, 500 block of Park Avenue in Searcy – class D felony failure to appear for tampering with physical evidence; $30,000 bond.
Joshua Taylor Gosa, 31, 2200 block of Meadowlake Road in Conway – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Jordyn Leigh Gray, 19, 100 block of Hidden Lake Cove in Beebe – class D felony criminal use of a prohibited weapon; 17 counts of class D felony aggravated assault; $75,000 bond.
Jason William Gude, 35, 16400 block of Arkansas Highway 263 in Fox – four counts class Y felony rape; two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $400,000 bond.
Blake Ryan Harris, 32, 200 block of Quattlebaum Road in Romance – class D felony criminal mischief in the first-degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $2,500 bond.
Johnny Dean Jones, 67, 700 block of Salem Church Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
Gary Don Jungers, 41, 2100 block of Rocky Point Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Austin Seth Kading, 28, 100 block of Dayton Drive in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; $2,500 bond.
Kent Edward McDonald Jr., 54, 300 block of Blue Hole Road in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $3,000 bond.
Jennifer Ruth Miller, 45, 100 block of Lori Lane in McRae – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Jerry Lee Myers, 48, 600 block of Fairview Road in Searcy – class B felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/weigh methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Christina A. Oden-Nava, 48, 300 block of Humes Road in Bald Knob – class D felony failure to appear for battery in the second degree; $20,000 bond.
Jamieson Bernard Robinson, 38, 9400 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; class A misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order; $1,000 bond.
Sheneice Lafaye Robinson, 30, block of Daven Court in Little Rock – four counts class D felony fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
Dayton Desean Scott, 28, 100 block of Hunter Circle in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; $4,000 bond.
Jamil Le’Don Shaw, 35, 2300 block of West Independence Street in Tulsa, Okla. – class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $8,000 bond.
Cameron Dale Sweatt, 45, 800 block of Ash Street in Bald Knob – class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $10,000 bond.
Christina Nicole Taylor, 31, 100 block of Providence Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
Andrew Eugene Willard, 29, 100 block of Rebel Court in Judsonia – class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; $15,000 bond.
