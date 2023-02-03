The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Friday, Jan. 27
Brent Adam Barley, 35, 200 block of Kings Row in Searcy – class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
Skylar Denise Berry, 19, 200 block of Woodlawn Drive in Judsonia – class B felony negligent homicide with vehicle; unclassified misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with accident; $35,000 bond.
Stacey Nicole Burnett, 37, 300 block of Jackson 248 in Newport – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
Greggory Lloyd Drewery, 35, 1000 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia – class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; $20,000 bond.
Courtney Alisha Elkins, 38, 100 block of East 4th Street in Ward – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
Timothy Andrew Heissler, 37, 200 block of East 4th Street in Bald Knob – class C felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject fentanyl; $7,000 bond.
Damen Dempsey Hickman, 24, 100 block of B&D Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony unlawful to perform body art on persons under 18 years of age; two counts class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $15,000 bond.
Kharley Elizabeth Jones, 28, 1700 block of East Market Avenue in Searcy – class D felony theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake $1,000 or more; $3,000 bond.
Burton James Kettner, 60, 100 block of Bowman Road in McRae – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
Shane Joshuah Lauderdale, 18, block of Meadow Circle in Ward – class D felony criminal mischief in the second degree with damage $5,000; $5,000 bond.
Cody Donavaan Mote, 42, 500 block of College Avenue in Beebe – class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony aggravated assault; class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; sentence enhancement for targeting law enforcement; $50,000 bond.
Daniel Colby Smallwood, 32, block of Ray Talburt Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Wesley Ray Stults, 39, 1800 block of Capps Road in Harrison – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
Justin Dean Swindle, 46, 1400 block of Evening Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Ian A. Tullos, 25, block of Julner Drive in Searcy – class D felony theft by receiving-firearm; $5,000 bond.
