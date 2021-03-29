The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Wednesday, March 10
Anthony Michael Morton, 44, block of Glenlee Drive in Beebe – class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Charles Trawick Norman, 49, 700 block of East 9th Street in Little Rock – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Frank Vincent Ollis, 57, 700 block of Arkansas Highway 258 in Bald Knob – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
Lorie K. Perez, 35, 100 block of Horseshoe Lake in Bald Knob – class D felony fleeing; $2,500 bond.
Ashley Marie Quattlebaum, 33, 2200 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Mark Charles Queen, 44, 100 block of Walker Road in Higginson – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Johnathan Kyle Raper, 38, 400 block of Arkansas Highway 305 South in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Elizabeth D. Reunard, 49, 300 block of Alabama Street in Beebe – class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $15,000 bond.
Brandon Michael Richmond, 26, 400 block of South Lucy Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Dustin Jackson Sansoucie, 40, 1300 block of Wade Avenue in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Tyler William Schaffer, 27, 900 block of South German Lane in Conway – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; $3,000 bond.
Antonie Alton Selvidge, 27, 100 block of Independence Lane in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Jonathan Noah Ray Slaughter, 23, 300 block of Sally Haymes Road in Austin – class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; class D felony criminal use of a prohibited weapon; $3,000 bond.
Crystal Lynn Sledd, 37, 2000 block of Quality Drive in Searcy – class C felony theft of property; $4,000 bond.
Amber Leigh Sutherland, 20, 1600 block of Arkansas Highway 11 in Griffithville – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
Dennis Ray Swan, 40, 600 block of North Sowell Street in Searcy – class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $4,500 bond.
