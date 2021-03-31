The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Thursday, March 11
- Eric Ray Terry, 43, 500 block of West Dekalb Street in Versailles, Mo. — class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Kenneth Dewayne Turner, 33, 100 block of Lake Ridge Drive in Searcy — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; two counts class D felony aggravated assault; two counts class D felony terroristic threatening; habitual offender; $75,000 bond; and class B felony possesses a prohibited article in a correctional facility; $10,000 bond.
- Tia Lynn Vaughn, 31, 700 block of North Spruce Street in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Roxicodone; $3,000 bond.
- Hunter Austin Woodyard, 25, 500 block of Maplewood Drive in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Alysa Jade Zomant, 24, block of Woodruff in McCrory — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Jessica L. Zomant, 32, 3900 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.