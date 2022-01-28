The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Jan. 11
Laurie Ann Carson, 50, block of Parkview Drive in Cabot – class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $8,500 bond.
Michael David Clause, 30, 300 block of Old Kensett Road in Kensett – class B felony domestic battery in the first degree; $20,000 bond.
Austin Blake Cox, 20, 600 block of Pearce Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,500 bond.
Joshua Jackson Cox, 33, 100 block of Barnhouse Road in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Teresa Marie Crawford, 46, 4900 block of Augusta Circle in North Little Rock – class D felony non-financial identity fraud; $3,500 bond.
Brandon Khalil Dillin, 22, 1300 block of North Beech Street in Beebe – class D felony aggravated assault; $5,000 bond.
Dennis C. Jackson, 48, 200 block of West Searcy Street in Kensett – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $30,000 bond.
Joseph Jakale Mammburu, 24, block of Regan Court in Searcy – class D felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond and class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 14 grams of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $20,000 bond.
Patrick P. McGee, 34, 100 block of Statler Lane in Searcy – class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property with value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree with damage less than $1,000; $6,000 bond.
Heather Lenee Patterson, 34, 100 block of Oak Forrest Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Kyle Leslie Riley, 35, 100 block of Covington Road in Searcy – class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $8,500 bond.
Joshua W. Robinson, 42, 2600 block of Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy – class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; habitual offender; $7,000 bond.
Jeremy Wendell Rutherford, 40, 100 block of West Center Street in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
Misty Marie Sitzmann, 38, 2500 block of West 58th Street in North Little Rock – class D felony theft by receiving; habitual offender; $4,500 bond.
Jashon Phaye Stephens, 21, 900 block of Holmes Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor; $4,000 bond.
William K. Stout, 36, 100 block of North Sprint Street in Searcy – class C felony forgery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
Vachele Jennifer Wackerle, 39, 600 block of Morgan Road in Rose Bud – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Jonathon Aaron Walls, 48, 400 block of Rock Prairie Lane in Fort Worth, Texas – class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $5,000 bond.
Aaron Dewayne Watson, 49, 100 block of Circle Drive in Augusta – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
Alex Michael Williams, 29, 400 block of North Sowell Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance. namely Oxycodone; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
