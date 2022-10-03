The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Sept. 13
Michael D. Jordan, 51, 200 block of Pratt Road in Searcy – class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $20,000 bond.
Burton James Kettner, 59, 100 block of Bowman Road in McRae – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $10,000 bond.
Catherine Rhea Kiango, 35, 9500 block of Stardust Trail in Little Rock – class D felony theft by receiving; $3,000 bond.
Brandon Lee King, 36, 400 block of Dripping Springs Road in Judsonia – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $25,000 bond.
Isaac Gregory Mason, 22, block of Club House Road in Bald Knob – class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; class C misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations; $4,500 bond.
Sarah Michelle Mazander, 37, 300 block of Locust Street in Judsonia – class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card or account number; $4,500 bond.
Tyler James Messer, 18, block of Ground Mountain Road in El Paso – two counts class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $75,000 bond.
Cody Michael Owen, 29, 400 block of East Wilbur D Mills in Kensett – class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $5,000 bond.
Angela Michelle Owens, 47, 100 block of Clearwater Road in Judsonia – class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $10,000 bond.
George Anthony Pickett, 33, 200 block of East George Street in Beebe – class B felony possession of prohibited articles in a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
Adam Boyd Reynolds, 33, 100 block of Jones Road in Bald Knob – class D felony criminal attempt to commit video voyeurism victim less than 14 years of age; $10,000 bond.
Antwon Deshawn Roddy, 42, 2200 block of Cross Drive in Newport – class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a scheduled VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $5,000 bond.
Joel Malichi Scott, 45, 100 block of Johnson Lane in Bald Knob – class C felony failure to appear on possession of firearms by certain persons, two counts theft by receiving and fleeing on foot; $20,000 bond.
Antigone Rouchelle Shreves, 31, 300 block of Woodlawn in Judsonia – class C felony forgery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
William Josh Rouse, 43, 200 block of South Depot Main Street in Judsonia – class C felony violation of Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
Crystal Lynn Sledd, 39, 800 block of North Main Street in Searcy – class D felony theft of property credit/debit card or account number; $4,500 bond.
Kendall W. Smith, 55, 600 block of South Sawmill Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
David Brett Taylor, 37, 1100 block of Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
Nevin Marice Williams, 19, 100 block of Cedercrest Drive in Morrilton – class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; $6,000 bond.
Meredith Kendall Wright, 44, 800 block of McAfee Medical Circle in Beebe – class C felony failure to appear on possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh methamphetamine; $50,000 bond.
Jyeron Rashaud Boykin, 21, block of Southwick in Little Rock – class C felony fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance with substantial danger of causing death or serious physical injury; $4,500 bond.
Timothy Kyle Brooks, 35, block of Albert Hill Road in Bald Knob – class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
Jarvize Trayvon Brandyburg, 27, 300 block of West Cypert Street – class D felony leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor inadequate insurance during an accident; $6,500 bond.
Janet M. Bryant, 39, 600 block of Chrisp Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia to inhale meth; $10,000 bond.
Airam Beatriz Cabrera, 22, 200 block of Jackson in Newport – class Y felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class Y felony simultaneous possess drug paraphernalia and firearms; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject Fentanyl; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $100,000 bond.
Airam Cabrera, 30, 6500 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class D felony battery in the second degree; $15,000 bond.
Mark A. Cherry, 59, 100 block of Mt. Pisgah Road in Searcy – class D felony sexual assault in the second degree; $25,000 bond.
Gerry Rogene Colgrove, 47, 1900 block of Little Red River Road in Marshall – class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
Daniel Redding Davis, 48, 100 block of North Grant Avenue in McRae – class C felony theft of property; class D felony theft of property; $6,500 bond.
Eric Hunter Davis, 29, block of Baker Drive in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2-10 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Shelby Joe Davis-Clem, 29, 200 block of Akron Circle in Newark – class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree with accomplice damage between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony criminal attempt to commit theft of property between $5,000-$25,000 with accomplice; class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; $7,500 bond.
Christopher S. Dixon, 41, 5200 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bradford – class D felony failure to appear for domestic battery third subsequent offense and violation of a protection order; $1,000 bond.
Tyrone Davis Ellis, 47, 200 block of Jackson 185 in Newport – class Y felony trafficking sheduled II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class Y felony simultaneously possess drug paraphernalia with firearms; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject fentanyl; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $125,000 bond.
Paul Shannon Feemster, 48, 100 block of Sanders Lane in Heber Spring – class A misdemeanor theft of property value less than $25,000; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $25,000 bond.
Malcolm Edward Hemmert, 36, 700 block of North Thompson in Springdale – class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
Danny Lee Henderson, 69, 400 block of East Booth Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a scheduled II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Brian Wayne Hill, 44, 400 block of West 7th Street in Newark – class C felony criminal mischief in the first degree with accomplice damage between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony criminal attempt to commit theft of property between $5,000-$25,000 with accomplice; class D felony breaking and entering with accomplice; $7,500 bond.
Monday, Sept. 19
Samantha L. Bright, 51, 300 block of Rio Vista Road in Bald Knob – class D felony aggravated assault; $15,000 bond.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Krystal Marie Brown, 30, 1300 block of West Race Avenue in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
James Crowe, 52, 100 block of Ruby Lane in Rose Bud – two counts class Y felony rape; $3,000 bond.
Bretavia D. Davis, 25, 200 block of Sartin Cove in Little Rock – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely morphine sulfate/hydrocodone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely clonazepam/alprazolam; $5,000 bond.
Tonya Sue Givens, 49, 300 block of Romance Road in Romance – class B felony possession of a prohibited article in a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
Tony Curtis Haynes, 66, 300 block of North Clinic Street in Searcy – class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; $6,000 bond.
Richard Jacob Jackson, 71, block of Lynn Street in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Danah Lynette Kraemer, 41, 300 block of South Bailey Street in Jacksonville – class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony non-financial identity fraud; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
Alyssa Marie Lott-Spradlin, 36, 700 block of Craig Street in Kensett – class D felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
Roman Andrew Manley, 31, 100 block of Webb Hill Road in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely valium and diazepam; $4,000 bond.
Jennifer A. Mitchell, 37, 100 block of Quail Cove in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Leroy Sanders III, 32, 100 block of Circle Drive in Augusta – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class Y felony trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
Justin Tyler Joseph Shreves, 26, 200 block of Honeysuckle Road in Bald Knob – two counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $12,000 bond.
Tyler William Sims, 31, 4700 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale amphetamine/dextroamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule III controlled substance, namely buprenorphine; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Jamell Smith, 18, 100 block of Clinton Circle in Beebe – class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; $7,500 bond.
Douglas D. Treat, 39, 900 block of Richsmith Lane in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Kimberly Nicole Ward, 38, 100 block of Christina Lane in Beebe – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
Aaron Warren III, 28, 300 block of Campbell Street in Augusta – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; $40,000 bond.
Daniel Chad Woodruff, 47, 700 block of 20th Street in Batesville – class D felony breaking and entering; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree damage less than $1,000; $15,000 bond.
Antionio Markeal Young, 31, 700 block of South Elm Street in Searcy – seven counts class B felony terroristic act; class D felony battery in the second degree; felony with firearms enhanced penalties; $100,000 bond.
Daniel Vladimir Komnatskiy, 29, 500 block of Allaire Court in Sacremento, Calif. – class B felony theft by receiving value less than $25,000; class A misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations; $35,000 bond.
Coty Ross Smith, 30, block of Lynndale Drive in Pleasant Plains – class D felony battery in the second degree; $12,000 bond.
Haley Dianna Turner, 29, 1500 block of EO Street in Russellville – class B felony theft by receiving value less than $25,000; $35,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.