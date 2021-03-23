The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, March 9
- Adam J. Andrews, 39, 100 block of HI Circle in Hot Springs — class D felony theft by receiving; $3,000 bond.
- Anthony Neil Archibald, 43, 500 block of North Pear Street in Searcy — class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; subsequent convictions enhanced penalties; $7,500 bond.
- Elizabeth Ann Branson, 52, 100 block of Proctor Lane in Romance — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $5,000 bond.
- Rebecca J. Brewer, 41, 2000 block of Caldwell Street in Conway — class C felony theft of property between $5,000 to $25,000; class D felony lottery fraud; $20,000 bond.
- Avie Lynette-Anne Brown, 22, 5400 block of McClellan Drive in Little Rock — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
- James Henry Capps, 48, 1800 block of Apple Blossom Road in Maumelle — class D felony theft by receiving valued between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond.
- Kenneth Ray Carter, 49, 200 block of Second Street in Pangburn — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Grant Devonne Conder, 26, 100 block of Hilger Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Jeremy Joe Doles, 33, 2700 block of Arkansas Highway 70 East in Lonoke — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $3,500 bond.
- Dakota James Elliott, 23, 3800 block of South Clubhouse Road in Jonesboro — class C felony forgery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
- Andres Alvin Garcia, 41, 3300 block of Arkansas Highway 36 West in Searcy — two counts of forgery in the second degree; $7,000 bond.
- Melinda Joyce Harp, 47, 100 block of North Battery Street in Little Rock — class C felony possession of schedule II controlled substance schedule, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Jose Alfredo Hernandez, 21, 300 block of East Hamilton Street in Griffithville — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package marijuana; $25,000 bond.
- Shannon Cody Holifield, 22, 100 block of Comanche Drive in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Loretta Ann Horn, 50, block of West Timothy Street in Ward — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Robert Wayne Jones, 36, 200 block of Harston Lane in El Paso — class C felony theft of property between $5,000 to $25,000; class D felony lottery fraud; $20,000 bond.
- Amanda Kaye Joy, 37, block of Denis in Quitman — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Heather Dawn Laws, 46, 700 block of Richardson Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject cocaine; $3,500 bond.
- Michael Brandon Matthews, 39, 700 block of Richardson Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject cocaine; $3,500 bond.
- Richard Matthew McCollum, 36, 5500 block of Wilburn Road in Wilburn — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Miranda M. Medler, 38, 200 block of South 2nd Street in Georgetown — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; $3,000 bond and class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Roselyn L. Montgomery, 33, 200 block of Oak Church Road in El Paso — class D felony battery in the second degree; class A misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations; class A misdemeanor resisting arrest; class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $5,000 bond.
