The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Aug. 21
- Samantha Rene Ballard, 41, 100 block of Lake Road in Bradford — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Jeremy A. Caine, 41, 1000 block of Frontier Road in Searcy — two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor harassment; $5,000 bond.
- Christopher Gage Carter, 32, 1200 block of North Street in Kensett — class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; class D felony sexually grooming a child; class D felony sexual indecency with a child; $75,000 bond.
- Michael Lynn Cates, 59, 4700 block of Lewisburg Road in Austin — class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Joshua Lewis Dubose, 33, 3300 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule IV controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
- Laron Jamal Evans, 28, 100 block of West Locust Street in Cabot — two counts class D felony battery in the second degree; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Dana Michelle Green, 44, 500 block of Daffodil Road in Romance — class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $15,000 bond.
- George Everet Hansen, 51, 300 block of Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Thomas Ford Holden, 28, 100 block of Deer Trail in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
- Elizabeth Ann Holland, 27, 200 block of North Fir Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Daniel Lee Livingston, 39, 100 block of Tiffany Loop in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Jordan David McCoy, 29, 300 block of North Elm Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Tiffany Kay Miller, 33, block of Mohawk Drive in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Vashon Lyndell Miller, 28, 900 block of Childress Drive in Wynne — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,000 bond.
- Tobey Reed Monks, 43, 100 block of Eagle Street in Vilonia — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Anthony Wayne Sellers, 50, 500 block of Daffodil Road in Romance — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Patrick Lynn Starket, 56, 700 block of Bud Chesney Road in Russellville — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Neal E. Taylor, 37, 100 block of Donnie Holt Road in McRae — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Dondrikez Damarious Wilson, 34, 1300 block of East River Avenue in Searcy — three counts class C felony distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child first offense; $75,000 bond.
- Kimberly Lynn Wood, 52, 200 block of South College Street in Searcy — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $4,000 bond.
