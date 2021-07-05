The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, June 21
- Tashawn Jaheam Landers, 19, block of Meredith Court in Little Rock — class D felony fleeing; $5,000 bond.
- Sarah Nicole Lawrence, 33, block of Vilanco Lane in Vilonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely suboxone; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
- Jacob T. McClung, 25, 100 block of Barnhouse Road in Judsonia — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class C felony possession of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely ecstasy; $7,000 bond.
- Roy James Millsap Jr., 47, 100 block of West Dandridge Street in Kensett — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class D felony criminal mischief damage between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
- Ken Wade Neeham, 43, 100 bock of Northside Drive in Bald Knob — class C felony possession 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Kevin R. Rexroad, 47, 100 block of North Spain Street in Letona — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Victoria Leigh Weber Reynolds, 26, 1500 block of Rehoboth Drive in Searcy — class B felony residential burglary; class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony theft of property between $1,000-$5,000; $20,000 bond.
- Mary E. Rivers, 56, 100 block of Indian Trail in Searcy — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Jeannie Lee Schultz, 29, 00 block of North Underhill Road in Beebe — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 80 DU of a schedule IV controlled substance, lorazepam, with purpose to deliver; class A misdemeanor theft of property value less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $35,000 bond.
- Christopher George Shawn, 48, 500 block of West 14th Street in North Little Rock — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $30,000 bond.
- Coty Hunter Sinkey, 31, 300 block of Safley Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $3,500 bond.
- Eric William Spaunhorst, 50, 2100 block of West Union Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/inject methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $5,000 bond.
- Stephanie L. Taylor, 54, 200 block of Cadron Creek Road in Quitman — class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card with accomplice; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000 with accomplice; $3,500 bond.
- Stacee O. Wheeler, 600 block of Shiloh Road in McRae — class D felony theft by receiving credit/debit card with accomplice; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000 with accomplice; $3,500 bond.
- Garrett Reed Whitehead, 19, 200 block of Wish Street in Pleasant Plains — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 4 ounces to 25 pounds of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $3,000 bond.
- Brandon Ray Wilson, 37, 300 block of West 4th Street in Newark — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot; $15,000 bond.
- Becky Lea Wright, 34, 100 block of Hallett Avenue in McRae — class C felony forgery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
- Kwame Rashad Wyrick, 28, block of Stoneybrook Lane in Searcy — class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond.
- Derek A. Zamora, 28, 1000 block of West Markham Street in Little Rock — class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; $4,000 bond.
- Eric Ladell Alexander, 33, 100 block of Weathering Drive in Austin — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $7,500 bond.
- Thomas D. Arnett Jr., 48, 200 block of Old Russell Road in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $4,000 bond.
- Destiny Nicole Bailey, 26, 300 block of Fire Tower Road in Bald Knob — class D felony theft of leased/rented property value between $1,000-$5,000; $2,500 bond.
- Taylor James Ballard, 26, 1100 block of U.S. Highway 64 East in Bald Knob — class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree damage less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
- Gregory Landon Bell, 24, 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $3,500 bond and class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 bond.
- Michael Hunter Branch, 18, 500 block of East Dr. Martin Luther King in Kensett — class B felony terroristic act; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree damage between $1,000-$5,000; felony with a firearm, enhanced penalties; $300,000 bond.
- Shannon Marie Bridges, 47, 100 block of Oak Forest Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject/inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Jayleaun Earl Brown, 20, 400 block of Cheapeake Drive in Searcy — class B felony terrorostic act; class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000; felony with a firearm, enhanced penalties; $75,000 bond.
- Deborah Kay Clause, 62, 400 block of SE 2nd Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Thatcher Cooperwood, 31, 200 block of North West 3rd Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $3,000 bond.
- Ashley D. Cox Jr., 37, 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Searcy — class D felony leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death; $3,000 bond.
- Stacey Brett Douglas, 51, 100 block of Carter Drive in Searcy — class B felony residential burglary; class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; $7,500 bond.
- Chad Everett Duncan, 48, 100 block of Newton Hollow Road in Searcy — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; class A misdemeanor filing a false police report; $3,500 bond.
- Donald Dusch, 41, 1200 block of Coal Chute Road in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of 14 grams to 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana, with purpose to deliver; $3,500 bond.
- Donald W. Fairfield, 59, 300 block of Usery Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of firearm by certain persons; $3,500 bond.
- Nicole Arlene Griffin, 34, 100 block of Providence Road in Judsonia — class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $10,000 bond.
- John Ward Howell, 39, 200 block of Mountain Street in Pangburn — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Hali Leigh Johnson, 29, 200 block of Raymond Circle in McCrory — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Michele Lyn Kimberling, 51, 900 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
Filed Tuesday, June 24
- Kathy Laverne Ashburn, 56, 1000 block of Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford — class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with accomplice; class D felony tampering with physical evidence with accomplice; habitual offender; $100,000 bond.
- Nathan Thomas Bell, 32, 7800 block of Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bradford — class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with accomplice; class D felony tampering with physical evidence with accomplice; habitual offender; $400,000 bond.
- William M. Caram, 37, 800 block of West C Street in Munday, Texas — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $4,000 bond.
- Rhiannon Josephine Choate-Stafford, 22, 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
- Johnny Mack Cox Jr., 44, 4000 block of Sandmine Road in Melbourne – class A felony criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with accomplice; $400,000 bond.
- Joshua Cameron Farrell, 22, 100 block of Turpin Mountain Road in Romance — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a subsequent offense; class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communications; enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child; $5,000 bond.
- Patrick William Hammel, 28, 2700 block of U.S. Highway 167 in Bald Knob — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $4,000 bond.
- Thomas Alvin Jinks, 41, 100 block of Webb Hill Road in Searcy — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member; class D felony domestic battery in the third degree; class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; habitual offender; $25,000 bond.
- Anthony William Johnson, 44, block of Raines Road in Judsonia — class Y felony rape; class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $50,000 bond.
- Darren Jeffery Paxton Jr., 35, block of Southern Circle in Little Rock — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely cocaine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale cocaine; $3,000 bond.
- Jimmy Ray Rayburn, 34, 200 block of Rayburn Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Donald Gene Steele, 53, 400 block of Peacock Road in Bradford — class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Stephanie Renae Stuart, 48, 100 block of Kell Drive in Beebe — class D felony battery in the second degree; $5,000 bond.
- Robert Lynn Tracy, 56, 300 block of Second Street in Bald Knob — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $5,000 bond.
- Steven Kyle Winkle, 29, 200 block of Charles Street in Oil Trough _ class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; $20,000 bond.
Filed Tuesday, June 29
- Scott S. Apple, 45, 100 block of Sheffer Drive in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely hydrocodone; $4,000 bond.
- Betty Jane Ballard, 49, 100 block of North Valley Road in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $10,000 bond.
- Makayla Leigh Dixon, 27, 3200 block of Arkansas Highway 87 in Bradford – class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
- Clay Allen Figley, 35, 1700 block of North Maple Street in Searcy – class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Scott Dean Gilpin, 46, 1200 block of Greers Ferry Road in Drasco — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
- Kayla Yvonne Harp, 32, 500 block of Campbell Street in Bald Knob — class B felony domestic battery in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
- Benny Eugene Hefner II, 52, 300 block of Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Nathaniel McKinley Jackson, 25, 400 block of Jackson Street in Humnoke — class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree; $5,000 bond.
- Amber M. Jones, 33, 1700 block of Hills Drive in Conway — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $20,000 bond.
- John Phillip Lane, 47, 100 block of Powder Fork Road in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Timothy J. Lefford, 58, 200 block of Watson Road in Bradford — class B felony sexual assault in the second degree; $30,000 bond.
- Nathaniel Moore Jr., 38, 2800 block of Elkmont Court in Little Rock — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Ranee Dawn Newman, 26, 600 block of Forbes Drive in Bald Knob — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $6,500 bond.
- Marcus L. Offord, 35, 300 block of North Apple Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Kandace Dlane Patterson, 29, 900 block of 2nd Street in Newport — class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $12,000 bond.
- Hunter Paul Roth, 23, 100 block of Jackson Street in Judsonia — two counts class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
- James Patrick Wallace, 53, 1500 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bradford — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,000 bond.
- Tamara Leigh Wells, 38, 2500 block of Commerce Boulevard in Newport — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Jesse Dakota Williams, 27, 100 block of Tarzana Lane in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $4,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.